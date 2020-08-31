Daily Berlin news update: Monday, August 31

Fallout from Saturday’s Corona demonstration, esoteric practitioner led storm of Reichstag, Corona sceptics gather again

Berlin and Germany are reeling after the attempted storming of the Reichstag on Saturday evening by hundreds of protestors who attended a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions. This morning Interior Senator Andreas Geisel claimed that Germany’s parliament was at no point left unprotected after it emerged that only three police officers were guarding the building as the mob tried to force its way inside. Speaking to RBB Inforadio, Geisel said police had been forced to shift officers to the Russian Embassy after far-right groups gathered there, but praised how the operation was conducted. "What the police had to do and have done is excellent," he said. A total of 40,000 people – from right-wing extremists to rainbow-toting hippies – gathered for the Mitte protest, which saw police calls for demonstrators to wear masks and respect distancing rules largely ignored. Amidst heated scenes, aggressive protestors – some seen carrying the black white and red flag used by the Nazis – breached barriers and clashed with police, with officers making a total of 316 arrests. The city had sought to ban Saturday’s demonstration, but protestors mounted a successful legal challenge allowing it to go ahead.

Highlighting the bizarre mix of groups attending the march, reports in the Tagesspiegel today reveal that the attempted storming of the Reichstag was led by Tamara K, an unlicensed alternative practitioner from the Eifel mountains in western Germany. Addressing protestors gathered in front of the parliament building with a loudhailer, the woman called for people to climb the steps leading inside. "We're going to claim our domiciliary rights [the rights of a householder to defend their property] here and now," she shouted from the stage. Standing shoulder to shoulder with conspiracy theorists, Reichsbürger and other far-right figures, the dreadlocked Tamara K is known for spreading disinformation online and offers "metal therapy" to her alternative medicine patients.

Police and protesters clashed again on Sunday after a group of “Querdenker” (“lateral thinkers”) spontaneously gathered by the Siegessaüle. More than 1000 people came to the unregistered demonstration against coronavirus restrictions before officers shut it down. As part of the protest, attendees tried to set up a camp on Straße des 17. Juni, a boulevard running the length of Tiergarten, but permission was denied by the courts. More than 200 police officers were on the scene, with multiple arrests made.

Senat extends Covid-19 restrictions, police raid suspected clan flat, priest attacked during church service

The Senat voted to extend its ban on major events in Berlin last week due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. The ruling means outdoor events with more than 5000 participants will remain prohibited until at least the end of the year. The ban had previously been due to expire on October 24. Announcing the decision, governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) did not rule out the holding of Christmas markets, but said strict limits on attendee numbers and distancing measures would have to be put in place. The Senat is set to rule on the future of private gatherings in a separate session on Tuesday.

This morning police raided a Neukölln apartment belonging to an alleged member of one of the area’s notorious criminal clans. Over two hours, hundreds of officers from Berlin’s Criminal Investigation Department searched the flat as well as cellar areas and several vehicles. According to the police, the case related to criminal proceedings against a member of a “large Arabic family”. Officers declined to give further details about the operation.

A priest was knocked to the ground during Sunday service at a Wedding church yesterday. According to police, a man is said to have got up from his seat before walking to the altar and punching the 61-year-old clergy member to the ground. The attacker, who made a number of anti-religious statements during the incident, then took a Bible and tore out several pages from it before fleeing the church. Berlin’s Criminal Investigation Department has begun an investigation into the attack.

Indoor pools reopen, twin pandas celebrate first birthday

Corona restrictions are in place as Berlin’s indoor pools reopen after the summer, with wider swimming lanes and an online ticketing system. As with the outdoor pools, swimmers need to book a specific time slot beforehand, with the duration varying from 90 minutes to three hours depending on the location. Around half of indoor pools have been given the go-ahead to open today, with more to follow soon.

Berlin Zoo’s twin panda cubs celebrated their first birthday today with an ice cream cake made from apples, carrots and beetroot. It is one year to the day since the unexpected arrival of Pit and Paule, the first ever panda twins to be born in Germany. The once 200g babies now weigh a sizable 30kg but still have a lot of growing to do – they won’t enter puberty for another year.