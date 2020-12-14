Berlin news update: Monday, December 14

× Expand Today Berlin's Senat promised to get tough on illegally parked motorcycles. Photo: Serge George / Unsplash

New lockdown from Wednesday, Silvester alcohol ban, 100 infected at nursing home

Berlin is to go into a hard lockdown from Wednesday with non-essential shops and hairdressers to close and schools and daycare centres shuttered. People will be banned from consuming alcohol in public, marking an end to the city’s Glühwein-to-go stands that have grown in popularity in recent weeks. Additional financial support for affected businesses has been promised.

Check out our explainer on the latest Covid rules here.

Current Covid measures will also affect Berlin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, with the sale of fireworks prohibited and a ban on shops selling alcohol from 2pm on December 31. The Green party has today repeated calls for a total ban on the use of fireworks this year, though the city has so far only introduced restrictions for certain hotspot areas.

More than 100 people have been infected with coronavirus in a nursing home in Reinickendorf, the Tagesspiegel was reporting today. 12 people have died and 80 residents and 30 staff are infected following the outbreak at the Domicil nursing home. Family members of the home’s residents have criticised the facility’s safety measures, though managers said precautions were ‘“extensive”. Staff believe the virus was brought into the facility by visitors.

Berlin losing residents to Brandenburg, Krakow train service reinstated, state ballet accused of racism

For the first time in 15 years, Berlin is shrinking. According to figures published today by the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office, Berlin has lost 7719 residents so far this year, with young families in particular moving out into surrounding areas of Brandenburg, which saw its population increase by 6817 during the same period. The effect is compounded by the reduction in immigration from other countries into Berlin, which is thought to have fallen by 20 percent this year due to the pandemic.

Six years after being discontinued, direct trains between Berlin and the Polish city of Krakow were reintroduced on Sunday. The new Eurocity "Wawel" trains will make the journey to the Silesian city in seven hours and 14 minutes, though passengers for the maiden voyage at the weekend were few and far between. Tourist visits to Poland are currently prohibited, with hotels and restaurants closed across the country.

Staatsballett Berlin has promised to investigate “outdated and discriminatory performance methods" following accusations of racism. Ballet dancer Chloé Lopes Gomes, who is Black, alleged in October that she had witnessed staff members at the Staatsballett making racist comments and claimed she was asked to wear white make-up for a performance of "Swan Lake". The ballet’s artistic director Christiane Theobald denied the incident took place.

Berliners swap trains for pavements, crackdown on illegally parked scooters

Berlin and Brandenburg residents are ditching trains and buses for the roads and pavements, new analysis shows. An assessment of requests for online navigation since the start of the pandemic suggests that Berliners now rely less on public transport for getting around, preferring instead to travel by car and on foot. After the lockdown in mid-March, search queries for public transport routes on the iPhone’s navigation app dropped dramatically in both Berlin and Brandenburg, with requests for foot and road travel increasing.

Berlin is to get tough on motorcycles blocking the city’s streets, the Senat’s transport administration said today. The city has around 107,000 registered motorbikes, mopeds and scooters, most of which are illegally left on pavements. Despite this only 22 cycles were towed away this year, and the city is now instructing police chiefs to enforce existing laws more thoroughly by removing offending vehicles. The move is an attempt to clear up Berlin’s pavements, where pedestrians jostle for space amongst parked e-scooters, bikes and cars.