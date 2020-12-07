Berlin news update: Monday, December 7

× Expand Berlin is to get new night train services to European cities from 2021. Photo: Simon Tartarotti / Unsplash

Germany sets out vaccine priorities, states to tighten Christmas contact rules

People over the age of 80, nursing home residents and medical workers are to receive the first Covid-19 vaccines in Germany, vaccination committee Stiko recommended today. If given the go-ahead, the plans will see a total of 8.6 million people given top priority, followed by 5.5 million more “high-risk” people including those aged 75-80, people with dementia and mental health patients. Next up will be 70-75 year-olds, people with medical conditions, refugees and teachers. The majority of the population – 45 million people – are low priority and are likely to face a long wait for the vaccine. State governments are set to approve the list this month, with the first vaccines now likely to be given in 2021.

German state leaders are to discuss retightening Covid rules over Christmas this week, Berlin mayor Michael Müller confirmed today. Despite a national agreement last month to relax contact restrictions during the festive period, Müller believes the rest of the country may now adopt Berlin’s approach to maintain current, stricter contact restrictions until the new year. "I notice that many people are following Berlin’s path and saying: we cannot allow 10 people to gather during Christmas and New Year's Eve,” Müller said in an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk today. The news follows Bavaria's decision at the weekend to tighten up its contact rules immediately after Christmas.

Police raid Lichtenberg karaoke party, coalition clash over firework ban, Friedrichstraße pedestrian zone to be continued

Arrests were made after police broke up an illegal karaoke party with 41 participants early on Sunday morning. Officers were called to a residential flat on Herzbergstraße in Lichtenberg after receiving a noise complaint and reportedly found a bar and karaoke machine on the premises. According to reports some participants attempted to flee via the roof, with officers making four arrests. Police suspect the event was commercial in nature, and organisers now face charges of tax evasion.

Berlin's government continues to fight over a proposed fireworks ban on New Year’s Eve. Today Green interior spokesman Benedikt Lux demanded limits to the sale and use of fireworks on December 31, and criticised the federal government for failing to agree to tighter rules during last month’s Corona summit. But the Green proposals face opposition from SPD Interior Senator Andreas Geisel, who questioned how such rules could be enforced. The Left Party’s Wolfgang Albers said limiting firework use to specific hours could lead to more dangerous behaviour.

The car-free zone on Friedrichstraße is to be kept until Autumn 2021, Berlin’s Transport Senator Regine Günther has said. Since the beginning of September, a 500-metre section of the shopping boulevard has been closed to cars. Now the project – which was due to finish in February 2021 – is to be extended until October next year, Günther told the Morgenpost yesterday. The car-free zone is not without controversy: CDU and FDP politicians have warned of negative consequences for the street’s retail trade, though some local businesses have reported a boost to sales.

Berlin night trains to return, festive retail slump

Night trains linking Berlin with cities like Barcelona and Stockholm are to be introduced from next year in a bid to return to the Europe-wide train services of the 1970s. Overnight rail services between Amsterdam and Rome and Paris and Warsaw are some of the other routes under consideration, with state rail operators in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France in favour of expansion. The travel time between Berlin and Barcelona is thought to be around 13 hours.

Berlin’s shopping streets remained quiet yesterday despite it being the first of two special Sunday shopping days before Christmas. So far retail sales during the festive period are down 40 percent on the same period last year, according to Nils Busch-Petersen from the Berlin-Brandenburg Trade Association. With just two shopping weekends to go before Christmas and more Sunday shopping planned for December 20, retailers will be hoping to make up the deficit.