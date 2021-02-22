Berlin news update: Monday, February 22

× Expand imago images 113790529 Berlin police were out in force on Sunday as thousands took to the city's parks. Photo: IMAGO / Jürgen Held

Police and chronically ill offered vaccines, hospitals face financial black hole, Corona cash for culture extended

From today police officers and chronically ill people over 65 will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine, health senator Dilek Kalayci has said. In a shift to the city’s vaccine priorities, 12,000 doses from manufacturer AstraZeneca will be made available to Berlin police, with Pfizer and Moderna jabs to be administered to those with long-term health conditions. Speaking to RBB radio this morning, Kalayci anticipated that school and nursery workers would soon follow. "It makes sense because almost all federal states are reopening schools and daycare centres today," she said. The over-70s are also set to receive invitations for their first dose starting this week as Germany seeks to pick up the pace of its lagging vaccine programme.

Empty beds during the Covid crisis are leaving Berlin’s hospitals at risk of financial collapse, an industry body warned today. According to a study by the Berlin Hospital Association (BKG), hospital revenues in January were down 28 percent compared to the same month last year, with occupancy in the city’s clinics down 27 percent. Health authorities have ordered hospitals to postpone routine operations – a major source of income for clinics – in order to free up beds for coronavirus patients. The association is calling on the government to revise Covid-19 compensation payments, which are currently only paid to hospitals when the pandemic incidence rate exceeds 70 cases per 100,000 people. In Berlin the current rate is 57.

Financial aid to help Berlin’s culture sector through the pandemic is to be extended until the end of June 2021, the Senat’s culture administration has announced. Now in its fourth round, the cash is aimed at small and medium-sized arts organisations that would not otherwise receive public funding. Applications for up to €500,000 can be submitted, though no details about the process were given.

Police exonerated by Neukölln commission, Berliners head outdoors, U1 bike lane set for 2022 trial

A commission tasked with investigating the handling of politically motivated attacks in Neukölln has found "no evidence of whitewashing or negligence" on the part of the police or prosecutors. But in an interim report published today, the group called on police to improve communication with the victims of the crimes, many of whom felt officers had done too little to pursue perpetrators. The attacks in question go back to 2014 and include arson, property damage and threats made against political activists in Neukölln. In the report the commission said there was no doubt of the presence of entrenched right-wing extremism in the district.

Spring weather brought thousands to the city’s parks, playgrounds and green spaces on Sunday, with police out in force to monitor compliance with Covid-19 rules. Entrances to Mauerpark were temporarily closed due to overcrowding after several thousand people gathered at the Prenzlauer Berg park for picnics, barbecues and walks. "Lingering, picnicking and settling down in parks is not permitted unless you are taking a short break on a park bench while out walking," a police spokesperson told RBB. Large crowds were also reported in Volkspark Friedrichshain, Görlitzer Park and Tempelhofer Feld.

A long-proposed cycle lane running under part of the U1 U-Bahn line is to be trialled in summer 2022, the Senat has said. On Friday the transport administration launched plans for a feasibility study into letting bikes use the space below the overground section of the U1 between the Oberbaumbrücke and Kottbusser Tor in Kreuzberg. For the trial a 200-metre-long test stretch will be built along part of Skalitzer Strasse. The so-called Radbahn concept has been circulating since being proposed by a campaign group in 2015.