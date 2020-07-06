Daily Berlin news update: Monday, July 6

Surge in cycle traffic, Berliners taking to the dance floor

The amount of bike traffic on Berlin’s roads has increased by up to 25 percent this year, new figures show. Data taken from 17 measurement stations shows city-wide growth in two-wheeled transport since January, with a 21-percent increase in the number of cyclists on Frankfurter Allee in Friedrichshain and a 25 percent increase on Alberichstraße in the eastern district of Biesdorf. Whilst the reasons for this growth are not entirely clear, it is thought that people avoiding public transport during the Corona crisis as well as the good weather have led to more people jumping on their bikes. Since the onset of the pandemic, 26km of pop-up cycle lanes have been introduced onto Berlin’s roads, with more on the way. Märkische Allee in Marzahn-Hellersdorf, Danziger Straße in Prenzlauer Berg, Alt-Friedrichsfelde in Lichtenberg and Stromstraße in Moabit are all set to gain bike paths.

Corona or not, it’s impossible to keep Berliners from the dance floor. Instead of the concrete floors of clubs, the city’s parks are now at the centre of Berlin’s party scene. For weeks now, ravers have been gathering in larger numbers for illegal parties in parks, forests and bushes. Over the weekend the H13-Festival was a first attempt at hosting a legal party, with 999 tickets sold for the two-day event to supposedly ensure the 1.5 metre distance rule was respected. In the end the Spandau event was shut down by police just hours after beginning on Friday night with the 340 partiers told to go home. According to the police, the event did not have a permit. Numerous dance gatherings have been taking place in recent days and weeks, with Hasenheide and Gleisdreieck parks particular hotspots. Around 700 people gathered in Treptower Park last Thursday for the “Ecstatic Dance Demo”, which had police blessing.

BVG to take over U-Bahn mask checks, mask and distancing rules here to stay

From Tuesday, the BVG is set to take over mask checks on Berlin's buses, trams and U-Bahn trains from the police, the Morgenpost is reporting. Passengers failing to wear a mouth and nose covering will face a fine of €50 that is issued by the BVG’s own staff and independent of the penalty introduced in May, which is enforced by police and local authorities. That fine got off to a slow start, with police patrolling public transport only sparingly. The new approach is set to be approved by the Senat tomorrow.

As some German states plan to withdraw the 1.5m distancing and mask rules, Berlin is holding steady. Compulsory face coverings and the 1.5m rule are here to stay, the city’s Economic Senator Ramona Pop (Greens) said today. Speaking to RBB Inforadio this morning Pop said that while wearing a mask can be "a little annoying" to some people, she said it was "very, very effective protection against new infections." Whilst some regions like Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are considering scrapping the mask rule in shops, in Berlin there is still political support for the measure.

Fire guts Neukölln Imbiss, iconic costume shop to close

Police have no reason to suspect arson as the cause of a massive fire which gutted a Sonnenallee Imbiss on Saturday night. Four people were injured, two seriously, after fire took hold in the Neukölln snack bar and spread to flats located above. 80 firemen attended the blaze. While police would not rule out a racist attack as the cause of the fire they stressed there were no indications of this. For years, right-wing extremists in Neukölln have targeted businesses with Nazi symbols, hate messages and property damage.

Renowned party shop Deko Behrendt is to close after 68 years in business. For the supplier of costumes, makeup and wigs on Schöneberg’s Hauptstraße, the collapse in business caused by Corona has left them with no choice but to shut their doors. Strict distancing and social contact restrictions have led to a dearth of parties, festivals and football matches, whose attendees make up the bulk of Behrendt’s business. The shop is set to close in March next year, when its current lease ends. A petition Rettet Deko Behrendt! (Save Deko Behrendt!) has just been launched to secure the future of the costumier.