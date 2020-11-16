Berlin news update: Friday, November 16

× Expand Germany is set to introduce tougher rules to combat Covid-19. Photos: Markus Winkler/Unsplash

Government debates stricter lockdown, 14 dead in care home outbreak, injuries after fire at U-Bahn station

Federal and state governments are discussing tighter lockdown restrictions to tackle Germany’s ongoing Covid-19 wave. No decision has yet been made following a videoconference today between Angela Merkel and state leaders on the possibility of introducing stricter social-distancing restrictions as well as a nationwide rule requiring school pupils to wear masks in class. Among the changes floated are tougher rules on private meetings, a complete ban on parties in the run up to Christmas and local travel bans. Following recent progress in developing effective coronavirus vaccines, German states will also be required to set up vaccination centres within four weeks. "If the studies and the approval process go as smoothly as possible, the first deliveries of vaccines to states can be made soon," according to the proposals.

A Covid-19 outbreak in a nursing home in Lichtenberg has left at least 14 people dead and 47 people infected. On Friday evening emergency workers began evacuating residents of the privately run home following an order from the local authority, which arrived on the scene with lawyers. According to RBB, 30 of the residents and 16 nurses had already tested positive for the virus in October, leading to questions as to why the facility was not shut sooner. Relatives of residents say that high staff turnover had led to poor care at the home but the company in charge, Kursana, insists all required protective measures were taken.

Three people have been injured following a major fire at Onkel-Toms-Hütte U-Bahn station last night. At around 9pm firefighters were called to the Zehlendorf station after an explosion at a snack bar started a fire which then spread throughout the station. An employee of the snack bar is currently in intensive care, with two others treated for smoke inhalation. The fire service had the blaze mostly under control by midnight, though extensive damage was reported. It is unclear when U-Bahn services will restart.

Corona sceptics plan Bundestag protest, Greens call for Silvester firework ban, scuffles as police break up Humboldthain party

Opponents of the coronavirus restrictions are set to demonstrate in front of the Reichstag building this week. A 500-strong protest on Wednesday morning has been registered with the authorities, with the gathering supposed to coincide with the passing of tougher Covid-19 rules by parliament. The protest’s motto, "Stoppt das Infektionsschutzgesetz" ("Stop the Infection Protection Act"), specifically calls for the repealing of Germany’s coronavirus law. Two counter rallies by left-wing groups will see several hundred protestors gather nearby.

Berlin’s Green party has called for a citywide ban on fireworks on New Year’s Eve to reduce the burden on local hospitals. Speaking to the Tagesspiegel on Saturday, the party’s leader Antje Kapek said that Germany should follow the example of the Netherlands, which recently announced a similar ban. "This is an important step to relieve hospitals, protect paramedics and prevent new infections," she said. The widespread and often drunken use of fireworks on December 31 results in dozens of hospitalisations in Berlin every year.

An attempt to halt an outdoor party at Humboldthain escalated on Sunday night, with scuffles between young people and police, who deployed pepper spray. According to reports around 25 youths had gathered by the park’s armoury tower in contravention of coronavirus restrictions. Struggles ensued after police attempted to break up the group, resulting in injuries to three officers. It is unclear whether any of those gathered at the party were hurt.

Second world war bomb defused in Kreuzberg, bicycle demonstration blocks A100 motorway

On Saturday explosives experts defused an unexploded second world war bomb discovered during construction work in Kreuzberg. 7500 people around Neuenburger Straße were told to leave their homes whilst the US-made device was disabled. By 6.30pm the bomb had been successfully defused and residents were able to return home.

A stretch of the A100 Autobahn was closed for several hours on Saturday as hundreds of cyclists blocked the carriageway in protest against the building of new motorways. Behind the demonstration were climate groups Ende Gelände and BUND Youth, who defended the action. "We are in the middle of the climate crisis: it is completely absurd to continue building new motorways," they said in a statement.