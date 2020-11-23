Berlin news update: Monday, November 23

× Expand Schönefeld airport is set to close in March 2021 as airport bosses scramble to save money. Photo: Sangga Rima Roman Selia

Christmas gatherings to be allowed, Schönefeld airport to suspend operations, rent cap goes into effect

Family gatherings over Christmas are to be permitted under new Corona regulations being decided this week, Berlin mayor Michael Müller has indicated. Speaking to ARD about the proposed rules, Müller said that while Christmas this year will be different, celebrations were feasible if politicians agreed on a tougher lockdown for the period until December 20. "These [proposed] measures mean that we will celebrate another Christmas," he said. The SPD politician said that families could gather "but not in a big circle." Under draft proposals by SPD-led states, a maximum of five or ten people excluding children would be able to gather for Christmas. A decision on the pre-Christmas restrictions – likely to include partial school closures and tighter contact restrictions – will be made at a summit this Wednesday.

Schönefeld airport is set to shut its doors in March 2021, Berlin’s airports operator has indicated. The airport – which rebranded as BER Terminal 5 in October – is to be closed for a year at first, though given the lack of demand it may never reopen. Flights departing the budget terminal are to be moved to the recently-opened main hall at BER. "In view of the very poor traffic development, we must consider whether we really need T5 in 2021," airport boss Lütke Daldrup told the Morgenpost on Sunday. BER’s Supervisory Board is to meet this Friday to make a final decision.

A key element of Berlin’s Mietendeckel rent cap comes into force today, with landlords forced to lower rents that the city deems too expensive. In preparation the Senat has introduced an online calculator allowing tenants to check their rent against an index figure based on the size and condition of the flat. It is thought the law affect at least 340,000 flats, with hundreds of thousands of renters to see their monthly payments fall. Under the law landlords who do not proactively lower their rents can face fines.

Fresh protests against Covid measures, Christmas markets cancelled, New Year’s Eve party called off

Protestors marched through Prenzlauer Berg on Sunday in opposition to the government’s coronavirus measures. According to police around 1000 demonstrators turned up to the march, which had originally been planned for 5000. Marching under the banner “Schweigemarsch gegen Diskriminierung und für Menschenrechte“ ("Silent march against discrimination and for human rights") the protest concluded peacefully at Alexanderplatz, though demonstrators faced fierce counter-protest from local residents.

The list of cancelled Christmas markets in Berlin is getting longer: there will be no markets at Alexanderplatz, Rotes Rathaus or Potsdamer Platz this year as Corona restrictions make profitable operation impossible. "I expect the lockdown to be extended until December 20. After that it is not worth operating any Christmas markets," market organiser Arnold Bergmann told the DPA today. Recent weeks have seen the cancellation of a number of markets, including at Gendarmenmarkt and Schloss Charlottenburg.

2020 is not going to go out with a bang: the New Year's Eve party at Brandenburg Gate has been cancelled, Economic Senator Ramona Pop has confirmed. Instead a televised concert without an audience will take place by the Mitte monument. The decision comes as German state governments are planning to introduce a ban on fireworks in the runup to December 31, following calls for a prohibition from Berlin's Green Party and the police union.

Driver caught doing 201km/h on Berlin Autobahn, police shut down party at club

Police stopped a car on the A100 motorway last night after the driver was caught doing over 200km/h. Officers began following the BMW in Charlottenburg after noticing its excessive speed, which reached 201km/h between the junctions at Jakob-Kaiser-Platz and Beusselstraße in Wedding. Most of the A100 has a speed limit of 80km/h. The 33-year-old had already lost his driving licence after a previous incident and now faces charges of illegal street racing.

Police raided a Lichtenberg club early on Sunday morning after being called out to a suspected illegal party. According to police reports, more than 130 guests were in attendance at the venue, with few wearing masks or observing distance rules. Officers broke up the party, seizing a quantity of drugs and charging organisers with breaking the Hygieneschutzverordnung (“Hygiene Protection Ordinance”). Police have not identified the club in question.