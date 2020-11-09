Daily Berlin news update: Monday, November 9

× Expand Photo: Tabrez Syed / Unsplash

Berlin politicians congratulate Biden, SPD hit by Covid outbreak, city buys millions of rapid corona tests

City politicians from across the political spectrum have congratulated Joe Biden after his victory in the presidential election. Berlin's mayor Michael Müller led the well-wishes, offering Biden his congratulations on Twitter after the Democratic candidate secured the necessary 270 electoral votes on Saturday. Some figures expressed relief at the result, including the Green leader Antje Kapek: "At last. Joe Biden is the new President of the USA. The whole world can breathe a sigh of relief," she wrote on Twitter. As the results became clear on Saturday evening, crowds gathered outside the US embassy on Pariser Platz to celebrate the former vice president’s victory, mirroring similar street parties in American cities.

Berlin’s SPD parliamentary group is battling a Covid-19 outbreak within its ranks, with a majority of members currently in quarantine including Health Senator Dilek Kalayci. An unnamed SPD parliamentarian tested positive after a sitting at the House of Representatives on Thursday, leading several other SPD members to get tested. Kalayci announced on Saturday that she is self-isolating after coming into contact with an infected person, though it is unclear if they were from inside the party. The SPD absence threatens the workings of parliament, which needs at least 81 members present to carry out business.

The city is to buy more than 12 million rapid Covid-19 testing kits to improve detection of the virus amongst vulnerable groups. A total of €71 million in funding was approved last week for the tests, which will arrive throughout 2020 and 2021. Around 600,000 of the tests have already been delivered, and will be sent to the city’s hospitals, homeless shelters, doctor’s surgeries and emergency services. The tests are of the rapid antigen sort which, while less accurate than lab tests, give a result within 30 minutes.

Domestic violence rises, airport trains suspended, Tegel bids farewell

Berlin is to open an additional women's shelter by the end of the year in response to a reported growth in cases of domestic violence. Announcing the plans on Sunday, State Secretary for Care and Equality Barbara König said that this would ensure sufficient capacity "Unfortunately, domestic violence is increasing in this pandemic. We already opened another two emergency shelters in April, providing 150 more places for women and their children," König said. The new shelter will provide an additional 55 places.

The Airport Express train intended to bring passengers to BER in record time has been suspended just a week after launching. Low demand was blamed for the suspension of the service, which takes 25 minutes to reach the new airport from Alexanderplatz. "Having an extra service exclusively for an empty airport is superfluous during a crisis," said Peter Cornelius from the Pro Bahn passenger association which supports the line’s suspension. In October, passenger figures at Tegel and Schönefeld were more than 80 percent down on the previous year, with airport bosses expecting a slow recovery.

On Sunday the final flight to ever depart from Tegel took off for Paris, concluding 60 years of commercial flights at the airport. The 3.15 pm departure was given a send-off by airport staff and fire services, who along with the airlines are being relocated to BER in the south east of the city. From today all flights arriving and departing Berlin will now use the new airport. Despite being officially closed, Tegel will be kept in an operational state, ready to spring into action again in case of problems at the new hub.

Kristallnacht remembered, police seize glittering Audi

Today politicians marked the 82nd anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogroms. Beginning on the night of November 9 1938, National Socialists set fire to synagogues, Jewish shops and flats and abused and murdered Jewish citizens. Berlin justice secretary Daniela Brückner and anti-semitism expert Samuel Salzborn laid wreaths at the memorial stone for the former Schöneberg synagogue on Münchner Straße. A total of 400 Jews were murdered during the attacks across Germany.

Not such a bright spark: police seized a pimped-up car on Ku'damm on Saturday after its glitzy mirrored paint job caught the attention of officers. Safety checks found numerous mechanical and safety problems with the eye-catching Audi, which was deemed unroadworthy and towed away. Police are stepping up traffic checks this month as part of a clampdown on rule-breaking drivers.