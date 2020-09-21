Daily Berlin news update: Monday, September 21

Corona cases rise sharply, thousands march for Moria refugees

Berlin’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have riven sharply since last week, making Berlin the German state with the fastest-growing rate of infection. Authorities have blamed many of the infections on young people partying in the district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, stating that an alarming number of new cases are of people aged between 25 and 30. "The high number of infections in our district can often be traced back to young people celebrating," District Councillor for Health Knut Mildner-Spindler (Left) said. Today, 148 cases were confirmed across Berlin.

At least 5,000 protestors marched in Berlin on Sunday to demand more action to help Moria refugees. Over 12,000 people in Moria refugee camp in Lesbos were left without shelter after a fire destroyed much of the property. Berlin’s demonstrators called on the federal government to block individual states or municipalities from hosting refugees, as some have offered.

× Expand Over 5,000 supporters marched in support of the Moria refugees on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Less weddings in Berlin during pandemic, international car-free day, Sylvester celebration at Brandenburger Tor to go ahead

Fewer couples have been married in Berlin in 2020 when compared with previous years. New figures from Federal Statistical Office show that, in the first half of this year, 5,147 couples were married in Berlin. In the same period in 2019, 6088 couples tied the knot. Authorities blame the dip on the closure of marriage registry offices and restricted services. Across Germany, around 29,000 less couples were married.

It’s World Car Free Day tomorrow (September 22), which means some Berlin streets will be closed to drivers. Between 2pm and 6pm, driving will be prohibited on sections of streets like Dresdener Straße, Große Hamburger Straße and Rüdesheimer Straße. Anyone who buys a ticket for public transport tomorrow will pay a discounted price. The car-free day takes place throughout Europe every year on September 22.

The organisers of this year’s Sylvester celebration at Brandenburg Tor say it will go ahead, but with a far smaller in-person audience. Hundreds of thousands of revellers attend the yearly celebration, which is known for fireworks and its all-star cast of celebrity performances. But anyone looking to attend this year should stay alert, as organisers say significantly fewer guests will be permitted, and online registration will be mandatory.