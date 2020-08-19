Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, August 19

Germany’s Corona cases rise to May levels, Karneval season in doubt, International Literature Festival Berlin to go ahead

The number of new Corona infections in Germany has risen to the highest level in over three months. According to figures releases this morning, 1510 new infections were recorded yesterday, a level not seen since May 1st. After a peak of 6000 new infections a day in April, the numbers fell dramatically due to lockdown measures. However since July they have been steadily rising again. Almost 40 percent of the people who tested positive recently contracted the virus from abroad.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has hinted at a potential cancellation of this year’s Karneval season, saying that he “cannot imagine” the season taking place. The Berlin-Brandenburg Karneval Organisation called the news a “punch in the face”. Corona restrictions could financially ruin Karneval operators, who stress that are keen to exercise proper Corona cautions during their celebrations.

In some more positive news, the International Literature Festival Berlin will take place, but with social distancing measures. It was announced today that the Peruvian winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, will give the opening speech on September 9th in the Philharmonic Chamber Music Hall. Around 150 high-profile guest speakers are expected over the 10-day period. The festival, which will take over Berlin’s oldest crematorium, Silent Green in Wedding, will also be broadcast online.

×

Freie Universität announces sports scholarships, new rules for dog owners, ICE train makes unexpected stop

For the first tine, Freie Universität is offering athletic scholarships. Ten new scholarships will be aimed at students who excel at sports which are not easy to earn a living from, such as prospective Olympic athletes. The scholarships will last for two semesters, at which time the students’ circumstances will be reassessed.

The human companions of Germany’s 9.4 million dogs have received new orders from Agricultural Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU). According to the new Hundevorordnung, or Dogs Act, Germany’s canines must take two daily walks lasting at least one hour each. Klöckner has stressed this is essential for sufficient exercise and time outside. One of the questions raised by the new law, which will come into effect next year, is how German authorities plan to put it into practice. Is it time for the corridors of Berlin’s Ordnungsämter to see the addition of a Puppy Patrol department?

An ICE train leaving Berlin made an unexpected stop on Tuesday near Rathenow in Brandenburg, picking up a “helpless” 27 year-old man who was right next to the track. He was later handed over to the police. The unexpected stop meant eight trains were subsequently delayed.