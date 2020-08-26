Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, August 26

Authorities ban this weekend’s anti-Corona demo, IBB investigated over Corona aid, Berlin’s population shrinks

After the last anti-Corona demo, held on August 1st, saw an abundance of regulation breaches, another demo planned for this Saturday has been banned. Behind both demos is the Stuttgarter initiative Queerdenken 711, which bussed in Corona skeptics, conspiracy theorists and and right-wing from all over Germany at the first gathering. The ban on this weekend’s demo is in response to the lack of mask wearing and social distancing at the last one, thus making them a danger to the regulations of the Infektionsschutzgesetz. A spokesperson has said the demo will still go ahead.

The Berlin Investment Bank (IBB) is under investigation for potential inaccuracies in overseeing the Corona aid packages. There have been at least 2200 proceedings initiated for fraud involving Corona emergency aid. The IBB is being investigated by Berlin’s public prosecutor’s office, who will be determine whether the accused are guilty of aiding and abetting fraud. The IBB was responsible for overseeing the Corona aid applications, which led to €1.3 billion being distributed to businesses and individuals in need.

In the first half of this year Berlin’s population shrunk for the first time since 2003, and apparently not only because of Corona. At the end of June there were 7039 fewer people than at the end of 2019. The influx of expats in recent years more than compensated for the shrinking German population in the city, but this year the crisis has meant that there are less foreigners settling here. Meanwhile, due to emigration, relocation and death, the German population in the city shrunk by 8114. It is not yet possible to say whether this is the beginning of a trend reversal however, and Berlin still has 200,000 more people than six years ago. The decline in numbers is particularly sharp among 18-25 year olds, with 6000 fewer people.

Liebig 34 loses regional court battle, Berlinale plans crowds for 2021, travel warning for over 160 countries extended

The famed all-female feminist autonomous housing collective Liebig 34 in Friedrichshain suffered a loss in the regional court today. After an appeal by residents against an eviction order served in June, the judge chose to uphold the eviction. They are likely to pursue an appeal in the high court. Liebig 34 is considered one of the last left-wing social spaces in the city, which have existed since the 1990s. Protests against the decision are expected in early September.

The next Berlinale will not be a virtual event and awards will be gender neutral. The 71st Berlin International Film Festival, AKA the Berlinale, running from February 11th to 21st, is planning to take place in front of a live audience – with regulations in place, of course – and in actual movie theatres. And from next year, the best actors awards will be gender neutral. The Silver Bear will thus no longer be awarded for best actor and best actress, but instead for best leading and supporting performance. The Berlinale management said this is “a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry”.

The German government has extended travel warning for 160 countries outside the EU, a decision criticised by the German travel association. The warnings will run until at least September 14th. Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters that the move was in response to rising infections numbers in Germany. Authorities have also said that they would be increasing checks on returning travellers from high-risk areas to ensure they are quarantining when required.