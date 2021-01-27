Berlin news update: Wednesday, January 27

× Expand An EU study has shown that music revenues in 2020 were down by 75 percent across the bloc. Photo: Jorik Kleen / Unsplash

Infections continue to decline, city to patrol offices, new nursing home death statistics

The rate of new coronavirus infection in Berlin continues to decline. Today, the seven-day incidence was 101.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with an R value of 0.74. The target for new infections is less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days. Before the Christmas break, the seven-day incidence was over 200, meaning today’s rates are a significant drop.

Authorities will begin daily patrols of the Berlin’s offices spaces to enforce hygiene and home office requirements. Berlin’s department for occupational safety and health plans to first patrol larger, open-plan office spaces such as call centres and insurance companies, and has the power to impose fines of up to €30,000. The patrols, which will be done on short notice, have already received criticism from business groups. “We recommend starting with Senat and district administrations to check whether the standards expected from companies are also being implemented by the authorities," industry spokesperson Jan Eder said.

New figures released by health authorities show that two-thirds of Berlin’s coronavirus deaths have occurred in nursing homes. As of Tuesday, of the 2101 total deaths in Berlin, 1,259 were residents of care homes who died with or from Covid-19. Nursing home residents are the highest priority for vaccinations. As of Tuesday, at least 82 percent had received at least one injection. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) today said that all will likely be vaccinated by early February.

Germany considers tightening borders, EU music revenues down 75 percent

The German government is weighing up stricter border controls to slow down the spread of several new coronavirus variants. According to media reports, Angela Merkel told a meeting of CDU party colleagues that air travel should be stopped “to the extent that you simply can’t get anywhere any more”. Stronger measures at some of Germany’s nine international borders are already in place. At the Czech borders for instance, commuters must present a recent negative coronavirus test.

An EU study has shown that music revenues in 2020 were down by 75 percent across the bloc. The performing arts, comprising theatres and operas, were even harder hit at 90 percent, while the overall cultural sector is down 31.2 percent on 2019 figures. “Europe’s creative sector has never known such economic devastation in the past, and its profound after-effects will be felt throughout the coming decade,” study coordinator Marc Lhermitte said in an interview with The Guardian.