Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, July 1

Coronavirus statistics:

There have been 8301 confirmed cases in Berlin to date.

So far, 7349 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected so far, 4066 are male, 4231 are female. Four did not specify their gender.

129 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 35 are in intensive care.

The total number of casualties lies at 214, 15 of them were under 60 years of age. The average age of the deceased was 81.

Today’s R number* lies at 0.58, the number of weekly new infections per 100,000 Berliners is at 8.32, with 2.7 percent of ICU beds taken up by Covid-19 patients.

*The R number is the average number of people an individual with the virus infects. While a useful indicator of how fast Covid-19 is spreading, the number can be skewed by small local clusters of infections.

Berlin’s youth unemployment rate rises, hotels report drastic reductions in guests, Hertha BSC gets richer during Corona

Berlin’s youth have been hit particularly hard by unemployment caused by the coronavirus lockdowns. Almost 18,000 people aged between 18 and 25 are registered as unemployed. One year ago, the unemployment rate for Berlin was around 7.8 percent. Due to the blow dealt to service providers and in the hospitality industry, it now sits at 10.5 percent.

New data shows the scale of the devastating blow the coronavirus dealt to Berlin’s hotel industry. In the past three months, hotels were only booked by 12 percent of their total capacity. At the same time last year, they were 83 percent occupied, meaning a loss of around 71 percent. In comparison to Germany’s other larger cities, Berlin was hit the hardest. Hamburg, for example, experienced a decrease of 66.7 percent. Munich dropped by of 62.5 while Cologne dropped by 59.4 percent.

Unlike most business around the world, Berlin football team Hertha BSC have managed to get richer during the coronavirus crisis. Tennor Holding, a major financial backer, has just announced a new €150 million investment in the club, bringing its total investment to €374 million since joining in June 2019. "Hertha BSC has never been better economically in its history," President Werner Gegenbauer said in a statement.

Easyjet halves Berlin presence, breakthrough in Corona vaccine

Easyjet is halving its presence across Tegel and Schönefeld airports. They will cut their Berlin plane fleet from 34 to 18. Of the 1540 people employed by Easyjet in Berlin, 738 flight staff will lose their job. Easyjet claims that Berlin has long been an unprofitable marketplace for them, and that the rest of the network can no longer support losses here, especially with the reduced demand because of coronavirus. As part of the cuts, all Easyjet’s domestic flights within Germany have been cancelled. The company does not expect to return to its pre-Corona high point until 2023. That said, Berlin will remain the biggest base for Easyjet outside the UK

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the German biotech company Biontech have made progresses in developing a Corona vaccine. The vaccine is now in phase one of clinical testing, meaning it is being tested on healthy volunteers. First results have been published, however not reviewed by external researchers. These first results show that the volunteers have developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which are needed for potential development of immunity.

VAT reduction comes into effect, three Corona testing sites close

State Minister of Finance Matthias Kollatz has restated the importance of lowering value added tax in response to the Corona crisis. Starting today, Germany’s value added tax will be lowered from 19 percent to 16 percent, and the reduced tax rate from 7 to 5. Kollatz sees this as a necessary measure to aid low-income people as well as helping to increase consumption.

Corona testing sites in Prenzlauer Berg, Tempelhof-Schöneberg and Lichtenberg will close due to decreased demand. Burkhard Ruppert, deputy chairman of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, said the sites simply didn’t receive enough patients to justify staying open. "In recent weeks, fewer and fewer people have come to the screening centres to be tested, so we had to question the benefits," Ruppert said.