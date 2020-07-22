Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, July 22

New rules for hotels and restaurants, Senat calls for legal open-air parties and extends Corona aid programs

The Berlin Senat will allow hotels and restaurants to host up to six people per table without a distance of 1.5m. That was previously only possible if guests were part of the same household. The new rules will come into play on Saturday, which is good news for hotel and restaurant owners, as it means that they will be able host more people.

The Senat is also encouraging Berlin’s clubs to organise open-air parties and events. Senator for Economic Affairs Ramona Pop (Greens) has written directly to the mayors of every Berlin district, calling on them to open up parks, streets and squares for events. The city government is eager to support Berlin’s nightlife industry through their prolonged lockdown, but the move is also pragmatic. As people are partying anyway, the Senat is keen to ensure this happens in a safe and responsible way, and to avoid more scenes like those at Hasenheide, where illegal raves have been taking place weekly. The Berlin Club Commission has compiled a list of possible venus, such as the Britzer Hafensteg (Neukölln) and the Jungfernheide Volkspark (Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf).

More money has been allocated to the Soforthilfe program for small- and medium-sized companies. A program of interim aid has been set up for companies of 10 to 250 employees that report of a 60-percent drop in sales during the pandemic. These companies can apply for monthly grants of up to €50,000, which don’t have to be repaid. The media industry is also getting a financial boost of €30 million, which will be set aside for small businesses in the cultural and media sector with at least two employees.

×

“Not-festival” organised to raise money for creatives, growing interest in hybrid vehicles, Berlin weather chaos

Artists have launched a solidarity event called the Nicht-Festival, AKA “Not-Festival.” The event’s slogan is “no one comes, everyone is there” (“Niemand kommt alle sind dabei”). The “festival” is set to not take place on July 31 and tickets are on sale. The idea is that all the proceeds go to struggling artists, with no performance necessary. A standard ticket is €22, but there are discount options for €11 and solidarity tickets from €44 to €95. At a similar “event” in Hamburg, over €400,000 in donations were collected. The money that the Not-Festival in Berlin collects will be bundled in €1000 packages and distributed to artists in need.

In the first half of 2020, Berlin's number of cars registered with alternative engines has risen by 15.2 percent to a total of 5440. That includes 1153 entirely electric engines, so the remaining 4189 are hybrids. These numbers have almost doubled since last year, making Berlin’s rate far above Germany’s average. It seems that, even during a pandemic, the environment hasn’t been forgotten.

On Monday, parts of Berlin were hit by massive storms and showers while others remained sunny and calm. Over 300 fire brigade call-outs were necessary, including many in the north of Berlin. While this may be a bad omen of climate change for some, meteorologists say that such disparity in weather is perfectly normal due to Berlin’s size. They also say it happens in rural areas all the time.

BER airpot to cut 400 jobs, S-Bahn between Ostbahnhof and Alexanderplatz out of order for a week

Hundreds jobs are set to be lost at BER airport in the coming years. The recent collapse of international travel due to the coronavirus hit the airline industry especially hard. According to Engelbert Lütke Daldrup and Michael Halberstadt, airport and personal managers for airport operator Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH, “400 jobs will be cut over the next few years”. The state-owned company currently has around 2,170 jobs. According to an employee letter seen by the German Press Agency, considerable cuts will made to the administration and operation sectors.

From Monday July 27 to Monday August 3, the popular S-Bahn route between Ostbahnhof and Alexanderplatz is out of commission because the switches need to be exchanged. The S3, S5, S7, S75 and S9 will all be affected. The S-Bahn recommends taking the replacement busses, which will ferry people between the affected stretch of track. You could also take the regional trains, which are still operating. You can also reach Alexanderplatz by taking the U8 from Jannowitzbrücke.