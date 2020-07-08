Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, July 8

Berlin driving bans, AfD against masks and parks get trashed

Since the introduction of the new fine catalog in April, the amount of driving bans that have been issued in Berlin rose significantly. In the period from May 1 until June 30, 3238 drivers were banned, which is a 21 percent increase from the same time last year. However, the catalog has currently been overridden in Berlin and some other federal states due to a formal error. All fine proceedings are still being processed, however, harsher penalties are temporarily invalid.

Brandenburg’s AfD head, Andreas Kalbitz, has once more demanded the abolishment of all Corona-restrictions. He claims that they are in no relation to the infection numbers and are only hurting the economy. However, he does see their necessity in high-risk professions, such as hospitals and pension homes. Hmmm.

Berlin parks are being flooded with trash as they become the most popular places for leisure time during the pandemic. As a response, the wirBerlin initiative has produced 5000 copies of a ‘Park-Knigge’, a park-etiquette booklet, listing eight rules in six languages. The Booklet will be launched tonight in Hasenheide in the presence of Neukölln district mayor Martin Hikel (SPD). Spoiler: barbecues, cigarette buds and bottle caps are big no-nos.

×

More Cash for the BVG and new Mohrenstraße dilemma

The Senat has decided on the specifics of a new contract with the BVG, with a run time of 15 years. The document lists all services Berliners can expect from the transport provider until 2035 as well as the investment plan: €19 billion will be spent on buses, trams and U-Bahns, transport senator Regine Günther declared. Part of this money will be used to replace all of Berlin’s 1500 busses with E-vehicles by 2030.

Only days ago, the BVG announced that U-Bahn station Mohrenstraße would be renamed and given a name that’s not offensive to the black community. Fair enough, but now the new chosen name, Glinkastraße, has also sparked controversy: The Russian composer Michail Iwanowitsch Glinka was a known antisemite. When confronted with the issue, a BVG spokesperson said “We did not make a decision in favour of a new name, but against an old name that offended people.” We still think they should go with Möhrenstraße (carrot street) or Ohrenstraße (ear street).