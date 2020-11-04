Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, November 4

New rules for incoming travellers, Charlottenburg Christmas market cancelled, Michael Müller tests negative after Covid scare

The Senat has shorted the amount of time travellers coming from so-called risk areas must quarantine. They will now be required to self-isolate for 10 days, down from 14. From Saturday, the quarantine time will be five days if the traveller presents a negative coronavirus test. Until now, there has been no required quarantine for those who test negative.

The Christmas market at Charlottenburg Palace, one of Berlin’s most popular markets, has been cancelled. WeBe Veranstaltungsmanagement, the company that runs the annual event, made the announcement earlier this week. The market was planned to run from November 23 to December 26, but the new lockdown meant it wouldn’t have been allowed to start in November. “In recent months, we have been in regular contact with our tenants and tradesmen in order to examine every possibility of holding the market,” organisers said, but the new regulations made it impossible.

Following Minister President of Brandenburg Dietmar Woidke’s (SPD) positive coronavirus test, several other leaders were forced to go into quarantine, including Berlin mayor Michael Müller, who later tested negative. He had been in isolation since Tuesday after sharing a podium with Woidke at the opening of BER airport on Saturday. The CEOs of Lufthansa and EasyJet, who were at the event, also tested negative.

Leak discovered at BER airport, police officer investigated for Liebig34 violence, Berlin police chief wants far-right officers fired

It’s only been open for a few days, but there’s already a leak at Berlin’s newest airport. Staff discovered the leak in a stairwell as water dripped in through a skylight. In an interview with RBB, an airport spokesperson stressed that it wasn’t “raining throughout the whole airport”, as some Twitter users had suggested. BER hosted around 3,000 passengers on its opening day. Today, BER’s new southern runway was used for the first time.

Authorities are investigating a police officer who kicked a demonstrator in the face during a protest at Liebig34 last Saturday. As Berliner Zeitung reports, around 1,000 people were protesting the left-wing squat’s October eviction. A widely shared video posted on Twitter captured the officer kicking a protestor with full force, prompting the investigation.

An additional 40 Berlin police officers are being investigated over alleged racist group chats. According to Berliner Zeitung, the disciplinary hearings are already underway, and around half of them may result in dismissals. "Of the 26,000 employees in the Berlin police force, 99.9 per cent abide firmly with the German constitution,” police chief Barbara Slowik said.