Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, October 21

New daily high for infections, Attila Hildmann fans accused of museum vandalism

Berlin has once again set a new high for a rise coronavirus cases, with 971 infections reported today. The news follows new requirements for mask use on 10 Berlin streets, including Karl-Marx-Straße, Wilmersdorfer Straße, Friedrichstraße and Bergmannstraße. "If we don't manage to curb the number of infections, there will have to be further restrictions,” said Mayor Michael Müller (SPD).

It’s been reported that fans of celebrity chef-turned-right-wing activist Attila Hildmann are responsible for a wave of vandalism at Berlin museums. At least 70 exhibits across Altes National Galerie, Pergamon Museum and the Neues Museum were sprayed with an “oily substance” on October 3, crimes that were only revealed when the police reached out to visitors for help. “Did you or your companions notice any suspicious persons?” a note obtained by the Tagesspiegel said. Hildmann is one of the anti-Corona movement’s key figures, and has told Telegram followers that “global Satanist scene" and "corona criminals" had taken root at the Pergamon Museum.

Police raid mosque accused of Corona fraud, taxi drivers complain about administrative delays

Police this morning raided a number of properties suspected of improperly accessing Corona financial aid. One raid took place at the Mevlana Mosque at Kottbusser Tor, which prosecutors allege was involved in illegally claiming at least €70,000 of Corona cash. The 150-officer operation also searched two nearby shops and the apartments of three suspects. During the raids, officers discovered €7,000 in cash.

Representatives from the taxi industry have complained about excessive wait-times for certain administrative procedures. Hundreds of drivers and taxi owners are currently waiting for annual mandatory checking and calibration of their taximeter, the device that calculates passenger fares. The current backlog means some drivers may have to wait for up to a year for an appointment. According to a taxi industry spokesperson, the wait was too long even before the coronavirus caused disruptions.

Milestone for electric buses, Corona outbreak in pro basketball team

The BVG has put its 100th electric bus into service. The public transport provider launched its electric fleet in Berlin 18 months ago, and has so far saved 2,800 tons of CO2. According to emobility.net, 137 buses are planned to be in operation by the end of 2020. “We are confident that we will be on the road completely free of local emissions from 2030,” says BVG CEO Eva Kreienkamp. Anyone hoping to ride one of the buses should ride lines like 200, 142, 147 and 300.

A total of six players from professional basketball team ALBA Berlin have tested positive for the coronavirus. Sunday’s away game against Braunschweig was cancelled after one player tested positive. Further tests then revealed that five more players had been infected. The German national league, the BBL, and Euroleague, have both been postponed due to the infections. In an interview with RBB, ALBA Berlin managing director said all players had now gone into self-isolation, in hotels away from their families when possible.