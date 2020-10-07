Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, October 7

Berlin gets curfew, public transport strike announced for Friday

The Senat has imposed a curfew to combat the rising rate of Covid-19 infections. From this Saturday, October 10, all bars, restaurants and shops, including Spätis, must close between 11pm and 6am. Between those hours, petrol stations are not allowed to sell alcohol and private indoor gatherings will be limited to five people from different households. Outside curfew hours, private indoor gatherings may only host 10 people, down from the previous 25. Gathering in parks will be forbidden at night.

The BVG will strike on Friday, this time for 24 hours. From 3am Friday to 3am Saturday, almost no U-Bahn, bus or tram lines will be in operation. As Berliner Zeitung reports, Verdi, the union representing BVG employees, is calling for nationwide changes to pay, promotion of junior staff and vacation time. "In order to cope with the upcoming demand for personnel, and to prevent unnecessary competition for staff, uniform nationwide rules on working conditions are necessary,” a Verdi spokesperson said.

Masks required at Bundestag, Merkel meets Belarus opposition leader

It is now compulsory to wear a mask in the Bundestag, the President of the Bundestag has announced. Until now, wearing a mask has only been a recommendation, but since Tuesday, they must be worn in all rooms, including conference rooms, elevators and hallways. Masks can be removed when sitting down, as long as there’s at least 1.5 metres between the closest person. Violations may be punished with fines.

Angela Merkel has met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus’ exiled opposition leader, in Berlin. The Tuesday meeting lasted 45 minutes and heard Tsikhanouskaya appeal for help for her country, which has seen heavy protests after the disputed presidential election on August 9. Tsikhanouskaya visited the Berlin Wall before the meeting, where she gifted Merkel a white and red umbrella, the colours of the mass protests. "I am very grateful to Germany and all the German parties who are so supportive of the Belarusian people in their fight for freedom,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Berliner wins Nobel Prize for chemistry, Russian hitman trial begins, Berlin hosts historic meeting

A researcher from Max Planck’s Unit for the Science of Pathogens has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Emmanuelle Charpentier, a French-born chemist, was recognised for her work in genetic modification, where she led groundbreaking research into the immune system and gene editing technology. “My wish is that this will provide a positive message to the young girls who would like to follow the path of science, and to show them that women in science can also have an impact through the research that they are performing,” Charpentier said.

A Russian man is on trial in Berlin over allegedly killing a former Chechen rebel in Kleiner Tiergarten park last year. Heavy security was in place at Moabit Criminal Court for the trial’s opening today, where the prosecution argued the defendant, Vadim Krasikov, had been contracted by Russian government agencies. The victim, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was a Georgian national who was murdered execution-style with three gunshots. The trial is expected to run until January.

The foreign ministers of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have met in Berlin. The historic meeting was the first time leaders from the two countries have come together for talks, which were hosted by German foreign minster Heiko Maas. “It is a display of trust that you have chosen Berlin as a location for your first meeting,” Maas said at a joint news conference. “Thank you very much for that.”