Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, September 16

BVG mask fine statistics revealed, bars and restaurants to be fined for improper record keeping, S-Bahn blocked between Friedrichstraße and Zoologischer Garten

New figures from the BVG show that 470 fines have been given to passengers not complying with compulsory mask use. According to its latest update, the BVG has been controlling for mask use since July 7th, not long after compulsory use was implemented on April 27th. In an interview with RBB, BVG spokeswoman Petra Nelken said that 95 percent of passengers were complying with the rules, and that the fine for not wearing masks is €50.

The Senat has agreed that fines can be imposed on bars, cafes and restaurants that don’t record the names and contact details of guests. Depending on the severity of the offence, fines can reach up to €5000. Guests don’t get off the hook, either, and can be fined between €50 to €500 for providing incorrect or incomplete contact information. The announcement comes after authorities were unable to track down guests of some bars, such as Neukölln’s Brauhaus Neulich in July, following Covid-19 outbreaks.

The S-Bahn line between Friedrichstraße and Zoologischer Garten will be out of action until this Monday, September 21. Replacement buses are there to carry passengers between the affected stations, but they’ve been having some trouble: extra traffic on the road meant meant they haven’t been running to schedule. The S3, S5, S7 and S9 lines are closed to due construction work to upgrade tracks, rails and bearings.

× Expand The S3, S5, S7 and S9 lines are closed as workers upgrade tracks, rails and bearings. Photo: J. Donath / S-Bahn Berlin

Bergmannstraße to go car-free, police target left-wing extremists in raids

The section of Kreuzberg’s Bergmannstraße between Nostitzstraße and Schleichermacherstraße will soon be closed-off to cars and motorbikes. The car-free section will stretch for 500 metres, and will also include a two-lane bike path. It’s unclear when the car-free section will be implemented, but District Mayor Monika Herrmann (Greens) has said, “The supremacy of the car and the era of the car-friendly city are over.” The news follows a section of Friedrichstraße going car-free.

Police searched the premises of several suspected left-wing extremists earlier today. A number of properties, including the anarchist library kalabal!k on Reichenberger Straße in Kreuzberg, were targeted. According to DPA, police say the targets were connected to riots at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017.