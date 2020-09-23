Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, September 23

Alexei Navalny discharged from hospital, S9 extends to BER airport

Alexei Navalny, the outspoken Putin critic allegedly poisoned in Russia, has been discharged from Charité hospital. He’d been there since August 22 after an emergency evacuation flight from Siberia, where, according to the German authorities, he was poisoned with a novichok nerve agent. In an Instagram post today, Navalny thank doctors for their “unbelievable work” and said that he would like to go somewhere with “with trees” to continue his rehabilitation.

From October 26, the S9 S-Bahn line will extend to the new BER airport. The airport will welcome its first plane airline arrivals five days later, so most of those travelling to BER in the meantime will be airport staff. From October 29, the S45 will also extend to BER. Passengers looking to depart at the old Schönefeld terminal, which will be rebranded as BER’s Terminal 5, will need to alight two stops earlier. Don’t forget, your ticket must include Zone C.

× Expand Travellers and airport staff can reach BER airport by train from October 26. Photo: FBB

Cocaine taxi organiser jailed, Gay Museum calls for donations of Corona objects, AfD wants masks banned in Brandenburg parliament

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for his role in running a cocaine delivery service. Before sentencing him to four-and-a-half years prison, the judge heard the defendant was part of an organised team of dealers who would take orders over the phone and then send delivery drivers to customers. Some nights they took up to one order every minute and, according the defendant, his regular customers included a police officer. A father of three, the defendant told the court he fell into the scheme after buying cocaine for him and his friends.

The Schwules Museum, AKA the Gay Museum, wants to expand its collection to include Corona-related objects. As the team explains, they could be safer-sex brochures, DIY masks, artworks or magazine articles produced during the pandemic. The museum, which boasts one of the world’s largest collections of queer objects, will accept donations until the end of this year.

They’ve come for Berlin’s bike lanes, now the AfD is suing the Brandenburg state parliament, or Landtag, against its extended mask requirement. Due to the AfD’s action, the mask requirement has been temporarily suspended, but Landtag president Ulrike Liedtke (SPD) has encouraged all members to continue covering their nose and mouth. The tightened mask requirement came about after and AfD employee tested positive for the coronavirus.