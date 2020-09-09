Daily Berlin news update: Wednesday, September 9

Senat addresses right-wing extremists within police, alleged neo-Nazi caught claiming false Corona aid, huge protests for event industry

The Berlin Senat has addressed right-wing extremism within the police force. Interior Secretary Torsten Akmann (SPD) today stressed the importance of the police civil servants being committed to free, democratic constitutional order. Akmann said that he has seen, based on evidence of cases he has worked on, an increasing presence of officers with right-wing involvement. Other behaviour, including left-wing and Islamic extremism, was also recognised as a problem by Akmann and included in new policy to tackle extremism. Interior Minister Andreas Giesel (SPD) commented that, over the past four years, the police force of 25,000 employees has only seen 33 disciplinary hearings linked to extremism.

The Neukölln flat of a 34-year-old with ties to right-wing extremist groups, widely known as Sebastian T., was searched this morning. The man, who has been linked with extremist attacks in the area – and mentioned in Nathaniel Flakin’s new Red Flag column – has been accused of claiming emergency Corona cash for a fictitious horticultural company. Investigators allege he wrongly received €5,000. He clearly didn’t read our guide to how to stay on the right side of the law when claiming Corona aid!

The organisation Alarmstufe Rot held a demonstration today to draw attention to the ongoing damage the pandemic is having on the events industry. The demo, which was expected to have between 5,000-10,000 people take part, saw a procession of cars begin at the Olympic stadium and finish at the Brandenburg Gate. The protest leaders have made clear that they are not against measures to prevent the spread of the virus, but rather to open a discussion about financial aid for those working in the events field. A press release from Alarmstufe Rot stated that the events industry, which has a standard annual turnover of around €130 billion, is said to be on the verge of collapse, with around one million employees affected.

× Expand Senator for the Environment Regine Günther will speak at Spreepark tonight about Grün Berlin’s plans for the abandoned amusement park. Photo: Vitor Fontes

Huge bill for Hasenheide party cleanup revealed, Ringbahn interruption from tonight, Projektwoche Spreepark begins

The cost of cleaning and caring for damaged plants as a result of this summer’s Hasenheide raves has been estimated at almost €90,000. On one instance, on the night of July 26th, police were deployed to break up a 3,000-person illegal rave in the park which destroyed €30,000 worth of newly laid lawns. The area around where the rave took place also had to be cleaned of faeces, cigarette butts, broken glass and confetti. Politician Bernd Schlömer (FDP) has named the parties as risky, inappropriate and a burden on the local community, while Neukölln mayor Martin Hikel (SPD) has said that people need to understand that parties in green spaces are not currently an option.

From tonight (September 9th) until September 14th, the Ringbahn will be disrupted between Beusselstraße and Gesundbrunnen. The disruption is caused by further construction of the new S21 line. Over the coming weekend, disruptions will be extended from Beusselstraße to Schönhauser Allee, with replacement bus services covering the route.

Spreepark, an abandoned GDR-era amusement park, will launch a series of events dubbed “Labor Spreepark” tonight. Senator for the Environment Regine Günther (Greens) will appear at tonight’s event to provide an update on plans for the park, which include reopening to the public as a nature and culture park in 2022. Between Thursday and Sunday, a series of panels, performances and workshops will take place, held to test how the space might be used in future. Some events are free to catch but require pre-registration, while you will need to buy a ticket for others. Opened in 1969 as Kulturpark Plänterwald, the park was the only amusement park in the GDR. The organisation Grün Berlin took over the space in 2016.