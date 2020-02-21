DAY 2: Sidebar Opening Films Reviewed

× Expand El Tango Del Vuido Y Su Espejo Deformante (The Tango of the Widower and its Distorting Mirror).

The main sidebar sections - Forum, Generation and Panorama - open with a strong selection of films this year, even if Panorama's is (somewhat uncharacteristically) the weakest... Let's kick off with the stronger entries.

The Forum section has selected one of the festival’s most tantalizingly cryptic titles for their opening film this year: El Tango Del Vuido Y Su Espejo Deformante (The Tango of the Widower and its Distorting Mirror).

Some background first. What would have been late Chilean director Raúl Ruiz’ first feature film was never finished. He worked on it in Santiago de Chile over 50 years ago, describing it as “a spiral” and a “schizophrenic game”. The military putsch in 1973 forced him into exile and the reels were temporarily lost. Director and Ruiz’ widow Valeria Sarmiento took it upon herself to complete her late husband’s unfinished debut: she edited it together on the basis of notes and hired deaf consultants to reconstruct the dialogue by reading the actors’ lips. The end result is difficult to wholeheartedly recommend, but is bafflingly memorable for those willing to take the trip.

El Tango Del Vuido Y Su Espejo Deformante is the story of a man, Mr. Iriarte, whose wife has committed suicide. Now, her haunting presence forces him to question his sanity. Sounds straightforward enough, but there’s eccentricity afoot: stocking water is bottled up for no discernible reason other than “something started must be finished” – a phrase which neatly serves as the film’s raison d’être – and the widow’s hair pieces begin to scurry about the floorboards like jumped-up gerbils. It all descends into a Buñuelian fever dream and its oneiric credentials are only galvanized by the heightened foley effects and the visibly dubbed dialogue, lending the film a nightmarish edge. The image of an upside-down woman’s face disappearing in a doorway, followed by reverse dialogue normally reserved for David Lynch’s Red Room, is brilliantly unsettling.

Indeed, the film experiments with its own sense of temporality at the halfway mark, like a proto-Memento of sorts, one which muses on how supposedly indisputable daily realities aren’t beyond questioning. What it all means is anyone’s guess, but it never falls into the weird-for-weirdness’-sake trap: its reversed chronology and mirrored construction allow for a meta-reflection on what it means to revisit the past and witness a life lived, resulting in a film that’s both cryptic yet nourishing.

If that still sounds offputtingly experimental or a smidge too obtuse, you can always take solace that it clocks in at a lean 64 minutes. Alternatively, you can go see Generation’s opening film Kokon (Cocoon) instead.

× Expand Kokon - Generation

Leonie Krippendorff’s second feature in the director’s chair, after 2016’s Looping, is a tender coming-of-age story that takes place in Kreuzberg. It follows Nora, who tags along at parties and rooftop get-togethers, mingling with her older sister’s friends without ever really fitting in. Things will change when she meets a kindred spirit, Romy, who seems to share her way of looking at the world.

Kokon dosesn’t reinvent the template for coming-of-age films but does what it sets out to achieve. It’s a believable, finely-observed snapshot of a summer that handles the tricky crawlspace between girlhood and womanhood with an endearing earnestness. It features some beautifully filmed shots of Kotti, as well as great central performances from Lena Urzendowsky and Lena Klenke. The writer-director has also shrewdly sidestepped mawkishness, with no melodramatics or rote histrionics to speak of; instead, Krippendorff ambitiously includes several strands about young obsession with body image, the constant pressure to perform from an early age, as well as a deftly and at times poetically handled queer dimension to Nora’s story. As well as making a queer love story, she also doesn’t forget to observe the multiculturalist community and attitudes which see characters obsessing over classmates of Turkish or Arabic backgrounds and the “fashionable” cultural appropriation that at one point beckons one character to enquire: “Since when do you swear on the Koran?” While it’s a lot to address and certain plot strands can feel brushed aside at times, none of these elements feel overwritten, tokenistic or can be accused of leaning into easy stereotypes. That same lightness of touch might have been required regarding the recurring visual leitmotif of the caterpillar/ butterfly dichotomy, but as a whole, Kokon works as a gently empowering story about escaping peer pressure and finding your own way. It’s exactly the sort of fare you want from a Generation film, and it’s a strong opener for this year’s selection.*David Mouriquand*

× Expand Las Mil y Una - Panorama

A little bit weaker this year – and reminiscent of Cocoon in some ways – is the Panorama opener, Las Mil y Una (One In A Thousand). Funded by World Cinema Fund, the second feature from the Argentinian filmmaker Clarisa Navas is a coming-of-age queer film about 17-year-old Iris’ exploration of sexuality. After having dropped out of the school, Iris is always in her loose basketball apparel and trainers, spending her days hanging out in her cousins’ narrow room or wandering around their neighborhood. It’s a generation who enjoys the instant gratification of homemade videos and omniscient Google searches but one that also suffers from cyberbullying and online prejudice. When Iris meets the unconventional and audacious Renata, who has lived abroad for years with her ex-girlfriend and becomes the target of gossip, their love evolves into a queer resistance in the periphery.

A fiction feature with the soul of a documentary, Las Mil y Una focuses on the everyday experience in Corrientes. It is Clarisa Nava’s neighborhood, so her long takes along dark alleys, in the cluttered domestic space and under dim streetlights are affectionate and engaging. The wide-eyed Iris and the nonchalant Renata like taking very long walks across rundown buildings while chatting about their day-to-day banality, with the camera following them two steps ahead or behind. You would feel like a silent companion beside them, in a similar vein to Linklater’s Before Trilogy, but you start wishing that the conversations were a bit more inspiring. While the film poignantly evokes the lurking sense of hostility against the queer community in a conservative small town and accurately portrays the status of young bodies idling, it leaves several promising territories untrodden and several characters underexplored.* Yun-hua Chen*