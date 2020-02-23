DAY 4: Interview - Viera Čákanyová’s FREM

Screening in this year’s Forum section is Viera Čákanyová’s audacious documentary FREM. We observe the snowscape of Antarctica from the point-of-view of a non-human entity, which surveys a world alien to it. It’s a sensory experience that addresses the topics of AI, climate change, and forces us in a beautifully haunting way to address our position on the evolutionary ladder. (Read our full review review.)

We sat down with the Slovak documentary filmmaker and scriptwriter to discuss her first feature film, the shooting conditions in Antarctica and how hopeful she is for mankind’s future…

FREM sees an artificial intelligence observing Antarctica’s snowscapes. How did you come up with this idea?

I’ve always been interested in the topic of artificial intelligence. I’ve made some TV documentaries about the subject, where I talked to scientists, and it made me want to make a film that took another perspective, one that isn’t human. In TV documentary, it was a classic structure – people talking and explaining the topic. I started thinking about how the world could be seen from a subjective point-of-view of this artificial neural network.

Can you tell us more about this AI perspective?

I tried to imagine this entity and what it would be like to be inside of its head. It can be very refreshing to look at things from a different perspective, and maybe this look from above can give us some insight. When you’re caught inside a situation, you easily get lost inside the details. But when you step out, you can witness what we’re doing – we’re destroying something beautiful and maybe we can still do something about it.

On a technical level, how did you go about creating this POV?

We used very low-budget drones, with the camera incorporated. It wasn’t as if we could choose the optics. The only thing we could do was try to use the drone in a different way compared to mainstream films. We went against these wide or fluid shots, and tried to operate the drones with the feeling that it’s actually alive and that it’s choosing what interests it. The sound also plays an important part in this.

Yes, the sound design in this film is very immersive but also quite disquieting. At the beginning of the screening, I thought that there might be something wrong with the speakers in the cinema…

(Laughs) I like this! The sound design was a long process, because we wanted to create this feeling that you were in the head of this AI. So, there’s this surround sound, F.1 Dolby Surround, and we used the architecture. When the entity picks up something from the environment, you hear it in front. It’s the raw sound material. And then the AI takes it inside its body and starts to decompose the sound. We used algorithms to decompose sound, as well as tools that give texture and reorganise the microelements.

And how was shooting in Antarctica?

It was challenging six-weeks! (Laughs)

I came out of this film feeling like I wasn’t wearing enough layers!

The extreme conditions weren’t always easy. We stayed in this metal ship container during the shoot, with no electricity, running water or heating. It was like a survival trip combined with a film shoot!

FREM also tackles the topic of climate change, but it doesn’t feel like your traditional climate change film…

The climate change part was not the main topic when I was writing the script and thinking about the film. It came as a side-topic. Since I’d chosen Antarctica, you can see the effects of climate change and the natural world we’re destroying, and it brings this dystopic notion to the whole film.

Did you fear dipping into didacticism at any point?

I’m not a fan of shaking fingers at people. I think that with the main sentiment is one of sadness and sorrow, and not an activist stance. It comes from this feeling that we’re losing something that is precious. The film is like a message in a bottle, because I captured the Antarctic landscape which one day might no longer be there in its current form.

Do you see the film as hopeful or more of an elegy?

Well, the landscape and the matter will be there when we’ve all gone. It will somehow continue to exist, even without us. I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I think that new and different perspectives are necessary. As a species, we’re very self-centred. It’s a natural anthropocentricism, and it’s normal that we look at the world and see ourselves as the highest organism in the evolutionary line.

Do you see AI as the next stage in evolution?

There are a lot of voices in the community that regard AI as a scary, threatening thing for humanity. So, artificial intelligence and climate change…

You’ve essentially combined two very scary things!

(Laughs) But like I said before – you can get this refreshing outlook from a different perspective, and maybe an urge to do something about the situation. So, I’m not pessimistic and I want to believe that we will save ourselves and this planet somehow. Maybe the key is to be humble. We think that we’re the kings of the universe, and maybe being less arrogant and more modest can save us. And then, maybe we can use these new technologies in better ways.