DAY 4: Looking The Other Way

× Expand Photo courtesy of © Forensic Films The Assistant Julia Garner in The Assistant

For the festival's fourth day, subjectivity becomes key. In an art form where opinions can vary wildly over the same movie, the Panorama section offers two films where each protagonist must make a choice. Do they speak up and act upon what they've seen or choose to stay silent?

Read on and make your own decision.

The first film for your consideration is the much-fêted drama debut by documentarian Kitty Green, The Assistant starring Julia Garner as Jane, a put-upon graduate who slaves away in a film production company. Working long hours to a powerful film executive, this job should be Jane's fast track to moving up the film industry. Yet seen, through the context of a single day, she discovers that to be able to look the other way can also be as important as paying close attention...

As a portrait of the toxic work culture inside a major film executive's office, director Kitty Green's dramatic debut is a suffocating series of humiliations all of which puncture both the patriarchy and the zeitgeist with a single 90-minute tour-de-force performance.

From swallowing the infantile indifference of her colleagues to being deliberately set up as the target for the executives' ranting wife, Julia Garner's character of Jane is a fire bucket at everyone's else's disposal. Drowning by the water cooler, her remaining gulps of self-respect bubble up as she tries to tip-toe through the latest razor blades put in her path. Now expected to entertain and educate a beautiful, young new assistant whose five-star resumé stops at "waitressing", something silently snaps inside her.

In what starts out as a colder update to Swimming with Sharks, The Assistant becomes a truly suffocating drama of the soul where every indiscretion requires a personal kowtow typed in contrition. Also by deliberately keeping its monster out of sight throughout the film, it only adds detail with each growing affront that Jane must wear.

Walking on increasingly Fabergé-like eggshells, Julia Garner's performance as Jane becomes quietly mesmeric. With the pressure of her oft-reminded opportunity crushing her shrill shoulders, she convincingly rattles inside a misogynistic machine that nobody wants to recognise. When finally placed in front of the equally excellent Matthew Mcfayden as the firm's head of human resources, The Assistant stunningly rewires the comparable 'Bombshell' for a much more powerful purpose.

Instead of directly trading on the injustice of the #metoo victims, Kitty Green's script decides to examine how such behaviour could be enabled, even when seen from a critical viewpoint. So, trapped within the well-meant wishes of her family and the harvested compliments from third parties, Jane ultimately becomes a different kind of complicit devil in prada. Deliberately tough on you because it wants to make you stronger, this is one open ending that will do more than just dangle you from a powerful man's reputation.

× Expand Photo courtesy of © JbaOkta Semina il vento | Sow the Wind Yile Yara Vianello in Semina il vento | Sow the Wind

In a world away from New York's piranha pool of wannabe producers, Panorama's second offering Semina il vento / Sow the Wind stars Yile Yara Vianello as Nica, an Italian agricultural student who returns to a past under siege, years after she disappeared from her village. Rendered lifeless by a plague of resistant beetles, her grandmother's hundred-year-old olive grove stands barren. With no olives to harvest and with money running out, Nica's father wants to cut the grove down but Nica fights to preserve it.

From its opening nighttime frames of creaking olive trees seemingly wailing in discontent, Italian drama Semina Il Vento / Sow the Wind is suffused with palpable melancholia. Monosyllabic and withdrawn in the car that brings her to a past she ran out on, an excellent Yle Yara Vianello brings genuine life to the role of Nica. With only childhood friend Paola to confide in (as played by Feliciana Sibilano), Nica is welcomed back into a family home shrouded by guilt and secrets. With unapologetically difficult La Mezza Stagione's Espedito Chionna as her father and Caterina Valente as Nica's mother who is wedded to the shadows of her bedroom, there are many secrets to be revealed.

Beautifully shot and with an atmospherically rich soundtrack, Semina Il Vento is an understated ecological drama which indirectly channels much of Paul Laverty's excellent Even The Rain / También la lluvia. Whilst the pacing and melodrama is definitely more fragmented and the emotional pacing of the film doesn't always allow scenes to run into one another, there is no denying this movie's genuine sense of presence.

Faced with making a choice between either film, I'd easily go with Julia Garner's compromised Jane. Yet seen as a tenderly felt, yet low key drama, Yile Yara Vianello's understated insistence to act in Semina Il Vento, makes for a brace of decisions that should not be too difficult to answer. In short, see both and enjoy each for their contrasting merits.