Day 5: Queers on the edge in Germany

Early on, the Berlinale sees two stories both set in Germany in which its young, queer protagonists neither can nor wish to assimilate – with each film coming at it from very different perspectives.

Faraz Shariat's Futur Drei (No Hard Feelings) opens with Iranian-German Parvis (played by Benjamin Radjaipour) hitting his local small-town nightclub to celebrate his birthday under pulsating beats and flashing lights – stealing a bottle of booze from behind the bar and dancing the night away with wild abandon. This is but a mild diversion from what’s happening in Parvis’ life... it isn’t exactly his world. Shortly thereafter, Parvis is sent to community service in refugee home where he mixes with, among others, Iranian refugees awaiting their asylum status.

While Parvis is initially looked upon with suspicion by the people in the home, he develops a crush on Amon (Eidin Jalali) as well as a deep friendship with his sister Banafshe (Banafshe Hourmazdi). As the three form a trio, both in romantic and platonic ways, Parvis’ grip on his own identity begins to shift. But not his sexual identity. How at home does Parvis feel here? How at home will Germany allow Amon and Bahafshe to feel? While Parvis’ family life is very middle-class and protected, even they haven’t fully accepted calling Germany home.

And it starts to become clear to Parvis, who knows nowhere else other than Germany, through small encounters in the film. After one Grindr hook-up early in the film, his date tells that he’s “usually not into dark-skinned southerners”. In his work at the refugee home, he’s asked to translate Farsi to German and when he tells the caseworkers he can’t understand the dialect, he’s not taken seriously as they scoff that they “also have to work with people from Saxony”.

The film retreats to the word of its three central protagonists, enjoying a summer to pop beats and alcohol, Shisha pipes and a fierce comradery that is absolutely mesmerizing to watch in the three talented leads. Even the bumps, like Amon's reticence to show his love for Parvis publicly, serve to reinforce the bond between the three as the warm days go on. As uncertainty looms about the future of Amon and Bahafshe, Parvis’ certainty of his own does as well. Shariat portrays all this with a blend of tenderness in quieter moments and frenetic energy as they live out their summer.

This all comes crashing down of course and we won't spoil it here how, but by the end, the film makes clear that no matter what happens, the world doesn't belong to the white, German culture they are subjected to every day. They can imagine a different future for themselves. One where the world is equally theirs. And indeed, Banafshe exclaims (more than once), “The future belongs to us!” – defiantly imagining, no demanding it. Shariat’s sizzling debut gracefully, tenderly and brazenly delivers a film that not only tells the stories of those so often overlooked (or possibly more often misrepresented), it also delivers hope. This one, particularly if you live in Germany, is not to be missed and is a strong contender for the Teddy.

For another exploration of queer life outside the mainstream, albeit a chosen one, there is Greek filmmaker George N Markakis’ Ex, which was screened as part of the European Film Market, a sociological study of the most intimate of Berlin social spaces – the club bathroom.

Berlin’s mythical contemporary nightlife isn’t new to the cinema screen. Stefan Westerwelle and Patrick Schuckmann’s 2013 Lose Your Head was a compelling drama about mixed-up identities that was well worth the ride. Love or hate Yony Leyser’s 2015 Desire Will Set You Free, it’s a time capsule of a (queer) Berlin nightlife. Then there was Stratos Tzitzis’ excruciating misfire with his The Room-esque Night Out.

Ex is heading down a pretty busted yellow brick road. Ex follows Russian Diana from her apartment to the unnamed club and splices together the mingling of several groups of flash club kids doing drugs (a lot of drugs), having sex and ruminating about their situations. And that’s it in terms of plot. Markakis’ film is extremely earnest in its portrayal of these people desperately fleeing from normalcy and taking refuge in Berlin’s club scene. And it does so with pitch-perfect honesty in terms of the dialogue. Anyone who’s spent any amount of time in immersed in it (i.e. the bathrooms) can attest that this is what people are like. Which can either make one feel nostalgic or it can be completely cringy to experience. Yes, people say those things. The difference in their plight as under-the-radar members of society is lightyears away from the experiences in Futur Drei though. These people feel completely at home and exercise a high amount privilege in society, even if they themselves feel like outcasts.

Markakis isn’t mythologizing the people, but the situation. And the film is to be applauded for that. No one’s done a case-study on this space. Perhaps you could even draw parallels from the public bathrooms of gay cruising yore to these present-day club ones… they just serve multiple purposes and are open to ‘everyone’. Open in the social sense, the film – and rightly – feels quite claustrophobic at times. They are spending all their time in 2sqm cubicles after all.

Ex isn’t for everyone. In fact, it’s for a very small audience. Those not actively in the club scene may find a handful of the protagonists grating (there’s a heavy performative self-awareness happening while none of the protagonists seem to actually possess that quality) and aside from Markakis’ thesis statement, no one says anything particularly revelatory (but there is an amusing deportation story with an ironic twist). In other words, Markakis’ theory is right on the money, but it’s up to you if you want that spelled out to you over 90 minutes.

