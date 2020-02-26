DAY 7: The 70th Berlinale's Unmissables

Two must-see documentaries in Panorama deal with human rights, using cameras as a tool of denunciation and employ forms of guerrilla filmmaking to expose truths and instigate change. Make sure Welcome To Chechnya and Saudi Runaway are top priorities when it comes to booking tickets…

Investigative journalist turned Oscar-nominated director David France’s arresting documentary Welcome To Chechnya is a vital watch. Similar to his previous documentaries – 2012’s How To Survive A Plague, about the early years of the AIDS epidemic and the efforts of activist groups ACT UP, and The Death And Life Of Marsha P. Johnson, a portrait of institutionalized transphobia examined through the death of the titular trans activist – his third film focuses on the disregarded and the hated. It’s an eye-opening and frequently harrowing investigation of the struggle faced by the LGBT community in the Russian republic of Chechnya, led by Putin puppet Ramzan Kadyrov. The state routinely abducts, tortures and kills gays and lesbians with impunity, forcing families to report and even kill “deviant” family members. The government then claims that there are no queer people in the country.

It starts with David Isteev, the head of Russia’s largest gay rights group The Russian LGBT network, who receives a phone call from “Anya”, a lesbian Chechen who informs him that her uncle is blackmailing her: either sleep with him or he’ll out her to her family. Isteev and Olga Baranova risk their own lives to secretly shelter at-risk Chechen citizens like “Anya”, and help them escape to countries where executions and “honour killings” aren’t a constant fear.

The film deftly balances journalistic reporting and suspenseful human stories: we discover how these systemic gay-cleansings became state-sanctioned in 2016, witness horrifying phone footage, and follow several escapees, specifically “Grisha”, a young gay man who has had to go into hiding with his boyfriend and family. Instead of blurring the faces, using shadows or machine voices to ensure anonymity, France has elected to digitally obscure the faces of all the people at risk. It’s the first time this groundbreaking “face double” technique is used in a documentary and the effect is impressive on several levels. It’s a seamless bit of visual trickery that doesn’t prevent empathy, as the facial expressions remain intact, and one which further highlights the courage of the persecuted. Somewhat paradoxically, by obscuring the faces and technically shielding a certain truth, the painful stories become all the more urgent: it further underlines the risks and lengths fearless people – victims, activists and filmmakers – have to go to in order bring this underreported humanitarian crisis to light, and hopefully affect change.

Another devastatingly vital and courageous piece of filmmaking is Saudi Runaway. Like Welcome To Chechnya, Susanne Regina Meures’ second feature-length documentary (after 2016’s Raving Iran) is not always an easy watch and uses life-threatening filmmaking tactics to denounce one of the world’s most restrictive places for women. The Swiss-German filmmaker relies exclusively on the footage filmed by Muna, a young woman from Saudi Arabia whose imminent arranged marriage is the window of opportunity she so desperately needs to escape her intensely oppressive life. Armed with two smartphones, Muna secretly chronicles her daily life in a repressive society over the course of five weeks, sharing the plans of her impending escape, which needs to happen before her passport expires. Meures and editor Christian Frei then pieced together her personal story.

The way Muna disregards the risks involved in recording footage in secrecy is astounding and deeply impactful: the stakes couldn’t be higher, as she exposes on an immediate level the archaic patriarchy under which she lives and, on a wider scale, how despite the supposed relaxing of strict laws implemented by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, women’s rights remain shackled by deeply entrenched religious conservatism. Her candid narration and emotionally raw testimony give a voice to so many women yearning for freedom: “I’m recording not only for this documentary. These records will also be my evidence.” Her personal and radical act of determination draws you in every step of the way.

Even if it’s not the deeply claustrophobic watch it might seem, the airport security checks, the creeping tension linked to the limited time window Muna has to escape, and the complex doubts she faces along the way make Saudi Runaway a powerfully thought-provoking and armrest-clutching standout of this year’s Berlinale. Don’t miss out on this outstanding documentary.