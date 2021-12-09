Copy Editor: Exberliner Magazine

Exberliner is looking for a COPY / LINE EDITOR to assist its editorial team in the final production of the magazine's monthly (print) issue. The copy editor will help ensure the magazine's high editorial standards and unique voice. Tasks include editing; rewriting or restructuring as needed; creating headlines, subheads and tags. This is a freelance position, three to five days a month.

Requirements:

airtight command of English-language spelling, grammar and sentence structure – only native speakers (or those at a native-speaker level) will be considered

at least two years journalism or editorial experience (print preferred)

ability to meet tight deadlines under pressure

fanatic attention to detail; excellent communication skills

familiarity with Exberliner's print and online editions and its editorial concept

Preference will be given to applicants who have:

lived in Berlin for at least a year, and developed an overview of the city's political and cultural landscape beyond the “expat bubble”

a journalism degree

an aversion to PR-speak, blogspeak, and the phrase “poor, but sexy”

the urge to remove the serial comma in the above sentence

Please submit your application to editor@exberliner.com

Exberliner is Germany's foremost independent English-language magazine. Based in and focused on Berlin, it covers culture, nightlife and politics with a monthly print edition, a website and editorial newsletters.