Daily Berlin Corona update: Friday, April 10

There are 4446 confirmed cases in Berlin, which is up by 89 from yesterday.

So far, 2569 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19, meaning there are 1877 acute infections confirmed for the city.

Of those infected, 2227 are male, 2212 are female. Seven did not specify their gender.

615 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus (56 more than yesterday), 143 are in intensive care.

Four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of casualties to 46.

The average age of those deceased was 81 years, five were less than 60 years old.

Holiday fun and busy SPD

On a sunny Good Friday with a very balmy peak of 24 degrees, more than 700 police were out checking on Berliners. To survey the situation, police helicopters were circling above the city’s parks and sound trucks were going around to remind everyone of the rules in several languages. They even “tactfully” peeked into churches (where only individual prayer is permitted). Tempelhofer Feld, Schlossgarten Charlottenburg and Marzahn’s Gardens of the Word were especially busy but, as a spokesperson told the Tagesspiegel no major problems occurred.

While most of us (for once including all the people selling toilet paper to the masses) have had a relaxing holiday, the Berlin branch of SPD youth group JuSos have spoken out against federal government plans to allow a 12-hour working day for certain employees - including said toilet paper vendors and medical personnel) during the pandemic, arguing that certain employees in the health and food sector actually need less rather than more pressure piled onto them.

Also less than relaxed is head of Brandenburg government Dietmar Woidke (SPD), who thinks that the neighbouring Land of Berlin is still very much in the midst of the Corona crisis and that safety measures will have to stay in place for much longer. Brandenburg currently counts 1867 Covid-19 patients. Woidke, who probably doesn’t have much time because he needs to organise hospital beds and protective gear, says it would be worth recording these unique times in a diary. It is supposed to be a calming practice...

Berlin Easter eggs

Districts support helpers: The Bezirke have finally caught up with Berliners’ weeks-long neighbourhood support and have set up local points of contact that help match Berliners in need with volunteers to do shopping, have a chat to combat loneliness or give other kinds of much needed help. The list of hotlines and optional online forms can be found here.

Online platform Helfen.Berlin has registered more than 20,000 users in the past three weeks. On the portal, users can buy vouchers for around 2200 cafés, restaurants, shops, museums and more in Berlin to make sure all those places will still be in business once the Corona restrictions are scaled back. Founder Karsten Kossatz said that so far €800,000 worth of vouchers have been sold through the site. This way for more info on how it works! And, in case you’re dreaming of the next cold beer at your favourite Kneipe, check out Berlin JuSo head Kevin Kühnert’s slightly more specific platform Kneipenretter.

Also counting on fellow Berliners’ generosity during Easter and beyond are the city’s homeless. In case you haven’t seen the so-called Gabenzäune or donation fences around, this is what they look like and here is where you can find them. The Berlin Obdachlosenhilfe is encouraging Berliners to donate clothing, food and other items by hanging them on the fences. While you’re at it, you could also drop off soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste and books at the shelter for quarantined homeless in Lahnstraße 56, Neukölln. If you can, make it some good books, it’ Easter after all!

EXB’s daily news updates will be back on Tuesday, until then we wish everyone happy holidays!