Daily Berlin Corona update: Friday, April 17

× Expand As of Friday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 5091.

There are 5091 confirmed cases in Berlin.

So far, 3641 people have officially recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected, 2533 are male, 2556 are female. Two did not specify their gender.

585 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 146 are in intensive care.

Seven more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of casualties to 91.

The average age of those deceased was 81 years, 10 were less than 60 years old.

×

Shops to open on Wednesday, kita controversy and Berlin needs to save money

It’s not official-official, but Brandenburg’s head Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has announced his own Land and Berlin have agreed to let small shops open again on Wednesday. He explained the joint move will make sure that Berliners won’t ransack Brandenburg’s shops or the other way round (okay, he didn’t say it like that, but it’s what he meant). Woidke also said this also will apply to shops within malls. Looks like the limit of 800sqm for retail space is interpreted pretty loosely. (But then nobody ever explained the reasoning behind that anyway.)

The Berlin SPD leadership is pushing for more support for families during the Corona crisis, suggesting that nursery services reopened sooner than August (which was yesterday’s Senat decision). They also said the contact ban could be lifted for “private care communities” (would that mean we can go back to the Spielplatz?). Berlin SPD deputy head Julian Zado said parents who needed to go back to work should be entitled to child care. (Nah, who needs to go to work?!). More radical, a parents' petition is demanding subsidies to make up for the finacial losses resulting from kitas being closed.

Meanwhile, Mitte Mayor Stephan von Dassel (Greens) is thinking ahead: He told the Tagesspiegel that Finance Senator Matthias Kollatz (SPD) is expecting a 20 percent loss of the city budget due to Corona. So, still stuck in quarantine after five weeks (his test results keep going from positive to negative and back again), von Dassel proposes local top politicians give up 10 percent of their income for a couple of months. A nice idea but we’re hoping those salaries don’t make up 20 percent of Berlin’s budget!

Latest on Abitur dispute and universities ready for e-semester

A Berlin high schooler has taken the student union’s advice and made a legal complaint to the city’s administrative court. Her goal: not having to sit the Abitur exams until after the pandemic. The court, however, was quick to turn her down, pointing out the planned safety measures (including a 1.5m distance between desks and no more than 8 to 10 people per room). The Senat had announced yesterday that the exams will go ahead as planned, starting on Monday, April 20.

The local CDU and parents’ association are not so sure the Abitur will go smoothly. Berlin CDU head Kai Wegner told the DPA the Senat was leaving the schools alone: “It is unclear how the hygiene standards will be implemented,” he said. Wegner also criticised the Senat for starting to open schools from April 27, while the national consensus was to uphold the contact ban until May 4. With regard to the Abitur exams, the head of Berlin’s parents’ association, Norman Heise, said “There is no assessment of the danger, no safety analysis.” He demanded individual solution for students belonging to an at-risk group, or who have vulnerable family members.

The next unpopular suggestion comes from Pankow Mayor Sören Benn (Linke). Just when we thought he was in favour of a long school-free summer, he is actually suggesting to cut holidays short to make up for all those lessons missed in isolation. He agrees with CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble who’d first had the idea. Berlin Education Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) is against cutting the school holidays short (in a country where summer holidays are already pretty short !). Fair enough, the student union is already on her case.

While schools are struggling to organise efficient e-learning, Mayor Müller has said Berlin’s universities are ready for “a summer semester unique in Berlin’s history”. He also promised help for those among the city’s 200.000 college and university students who do not have the tech gear for an all-online curriculum. The summer semester officially kicks off on Monday.

Corona Alltag: Help for refugees, the uninsured and judges

The city can use the so-called tempo homes at Pankow’s Elisabeth Aue to quarantine refugees who have contracted the coronavirus. A local resident had issued a legal complaint, but the Berlin administrative court decided the container homes with their individual apartments were ideal for quarantine. The AfD had warned about a “Corona hotspot” on facebook and Pankow AfD head Michael Adam had represented the complainant in court. Sounds like they have some kind of AfD hotspot up there in Pankow?

The Senat’s health office has announced that from now on, Berlin GPs will treat people who do not have health insurance. In order to get help free of charge those without insurance will need to contact the Stadtmission’s ‘clearing office’ (this can be done anonymously) to be issued with a cost transfer guarantee, the Senat will pay the doctors’ fees. The offer is unique in Germany. Health Senator Kalayci said “Especially in times of a pandemic access to health care for all is of crucial.”

The Tiergarten district court has announced they will slowly go back to business as, meaning they will not only hear cases with potential prison sentences. But employees would work in small groups and shifts spread out over the day. The public is only allowed to attend main hearings and judges will only be in session one day per week, behind some of the 200 mobile acrylic glas panes.

Outdoor life: Ban on IRL events , another bike path and trees need your help

Things must be bad when Holocaust remembrance is cancelled in Germany: Today was the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Brandenburg’s Nazi concentration camps. Originally, around 60 survivors of Sachsenhausen, Ravensbrück and Brandenburg-Görden were meant to be present, but events had to be cancelled (safe to say those important guests are all in the 75+ at-risk age group) and the survivors will instead speak online on Sunday.

Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) has told Radio Eins that large events might remain banned in Berlin even after August 31. This would mean that even music festival Lollapalooza, scheduled for September 5 and 6, might not take place this year. Geisel said: “We’re going very slowly because we have to keep the situation under control.” Damn you, Corona, when else will we ever be able to see Billie Eilish next to Scooter?

New temporary bike paths keep popping up. Next in line: Kantstraße. Within about 10 days, Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf wants to block of an entire lane for bikes between Zoo station and Messedamm. Next up, the Bezirk wants to assess Bismarckstraße and Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße. Local FDP and CDU are worried the provisional arrangement could become permanent and lead to a loss of parking spaces, bus lanes and cause general mayhem. Scary scenario!

Tree emergency! The head of Berlin’s Green parliamentary group Antje Kapek is calling on Berliners to water the trees and other vegetation outside their houses. She said that while February was unusually rainy, it hasn’t rained since. Which obviously is a huge problem for our green friends. Kapek recommends at least two to three buckets per day: "But every litre counts!"