Daily Berlin Corona update: Friday, April 24

× Expand As of Friday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 5532.

So far, 4412 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected, 2730 are male, 2797 are female. Five did not specify their gender.

523 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 154 are in intensive care.

The total number of casualties lies at 113.

Prevention: Masks and school hygiene

To help with compulsory mask wearing on public transport starting on Monday, the city will hand out 90,000 washable fabric masks. The Senat says the goods will be delivered on Monday and the districts will have to figure out how and where they’ll give them out. Mitte’s health counsellor told the Morgenpost the information had come on short notice this Friday but they would likely make the masks available in all three town hall locations. First come first serve!

Meanwhile, the Berlin SPD is pushing to make masks compulsory in shops as well. Deputy leader Iris Spranger said retail spaces posed similar problems to public transport because, especially in entrance zones, the 1.5m distance couldn’t always be kept. The step had not been discussed with the coalition partners. The Greens have remained neutral, while a Die Linke spokesperson has said the party didn’t see masks necessity and would rather put out more information on how to actually use masks effectively.

Schools have received a 10-point guideline on how to keep things safe once 10th graders return on Monday (11th graders return to Gymnasiums on May 4, years 9 and 12 will be back at Integrated Secondaries and year 6 to primaries). Examples of the suggestions: PE should only happen outside, singing is a no-go (too much breathing involved!), teachers could work the toilet doors, making sure it doesn’t get too busy in there. Hand-washing is also high up on the list, of course.

More reopenings: KaDeWe, Banks and Bröhan

Several banks have announced they will reopen their customer centres soon: Berliner Volksbank will open more than half of their branches on Monday and is asking customers to wear masks, Commerzbank will be back on May 4 but is recommending to only come by for important appointments. Deutsche Bank and Berliner Sparkasse will keep around half of their centres closed for the time being.

City West’s KaDeWe department store is opening parts of its ground floor (the cosmetics area) and the food court on the sixth floor tomorrow. Department stores are allowed to open as long as no more than 800sqm is accessible to customers. Galeria Kaufhof and Karstadt have been partially open since Wednesday, and the Galeries Lafayette will open parts of the ground floor and food area on Monday.

The first museum that’s announced its opening is Charlottenburg’s Bröhan. Starting on May 12, a set number of visitors at a time will be able to see the exhibition Not Enough Perfume, Too Many Puddles, which is showing the work of 19th-century Berlin painter and illustrator Hans Baluschek. The original opening date was supposed to be March 26. Visitors will need to keep the 1.5m distance and mind the puddles.

Protests and car-free city streets and backyard cinema

The stream may have started late due to internet problems, but tens of thousands of Fridays For Future supporters in Germany eventually took part in the group’s online demonstration on Climate Action Day. Outside the Reichstag building in Berlin, activists laid out thousands of posters made by 70 regional FFF groups to protest against the government’s climate politics. Let’s hope the future holds cleaner air and better WIFI.

Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg is doing its part by closing up to 30 streets to cars on Sundays and public holidays. The plan will be put into action from May 1, the Bezirksamt said. The idea is to make more space, in addition to playgrounds, for families to safely spend quality time outdoors. Residents will still be allowed to pass and park their cars.

The police are getting ready to intervene in another demonstration on Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz planned for tomorrow. The demo against the anti-Corona contact ban has been attended by prominent right-wingers in previous weeks and has not been permitted by the authorities. While only mini-demonstrations with 20 participants are currently allowed, the Mitte square has seen hundreds in the past weeks. Leftwing activists have also called on people to stop the demonstration.