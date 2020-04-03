Daily Berlin Corona update

× Expand As of Friday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 3486.

Of those infected, 1795 are male, 1681 are female. Ten did not specify their gender.

473 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus. 124 are in intensive care.

Twenty-two people have died from the coronavirus, their average age was 81.5 years.

Lockdown politics, police frustration and Google stats

Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) told RBB he believes that while Berlin’s lockdown measures will be lifted within a matter of weeks, some social distancing rules could remain in effect for the whole year. He said April 19 was not a realistic date for an end to the current strict protective measures, but that they clearly couldn’t be extended indefinitely. With regards to the newly ratified fines for violations, Geisel promised they would be used with restraint. Police are mainly supposed to remind people of the rules and potential fines.

The Berlin branch of police union GdP has criticised the Senat: yesterday’s decision to do away with the obligation to carry ID at all times, according to the union, means an effective cancellation of the lockdown measures. The GdP said they now can’t check whether people belong to the same household, so they might as well stop asking. They also complained about the vague rules about taking short breaks on benches or the grass which is impossible to enforce and likely to result in discussions.

For detailed information about the use of Berlin’s parks, the police might want to turn to Google. The internet giant is keeping track and has announced that compared to pre-Corona times 63 percent less people are visiting the parks. Less than half as many Berliners went to the supermarkets and pharmacies than at the start of the year. Berliners stayed away from parks more than people from Hamburg and the use of public transport has fallen by 70 percent from the start of the crisis. Well… now we know.

Merkel returns, Trump 'steals' Berlin masks, Charité converts office building

Angela Merkel has left self-quarantine after testing negative three times. The Chancellor entered quarantine two weeks ago after her doctor who gave her a precautionary vaccine tested positive for the virus. Merkel is now leaving video call behind and resuming her previous duties, the Tagesschau is breathing a sigh of relief: “The boss is back.”

Now for the shocker of the day: A delivery of 400.000 FFP2 and FFP3 protective masks, which the Senat had ordered from China, has been intercepted by and redirected to the USA. The equipment was meant for emergency services and nursing staff. Using the hashtag #Trump, Mayor Müller called the US president’s actions “inhumane and unacceptable". He called on the Federal government to hold the Trump administration to international rules.

Müller himself still managed to get hold of a mask and was spotted wearing it while visiting the Charité campus to get a first-hand idea of the situation there. And the university hospital had good news: Within two weeks, the Charité managed to turn one of their office buildings into a hospital ward containing 135 ICU beds complete with respirators. The administrative staff usually populating the building is currently working from home. Müller was impressed, stating he believed Berlin could exceed it’s goal of doubling the number of available emergency care beds during the pandemic.

Angry students, unhappy lawyer and an idealistic district mayor

Berlin’s Education Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) has put her foot down: Abitur exams are to take place right after the Easter holidays. Headmasters’ associations had asked to skip the exams and instead calculate final marks from the last four semesters. But Scheeres announced that schools will be thoroughly disinfected, distancing rules will be respected and the Abitur can go ahead. A declaration published by Berlin student committee (Landesschülerausschuss) calls her decision disrespectful towards students and their families and announces there will be protest.

On the other end of the spectrum, a Berlin lawyer lodged a complaint: Corona protection measures are being too strict. He argued the rules made it more difficult for his clients to seek his advice, hence impairing his freedom to exercise his profession. And, guess what? The city’s administrative court turned him down.

The mayor of Berlin-Pankow, Sören Benn (Linke) is asking private landlords to reduce rents as their contribution to the corona crisis. The mayor sees landlords as having a duty to ensure that individuals who are suffering economic hardships due to the corona crisis can remain in their homes – or so she said among other things in an open letter to the real estate industry. If only letters could change the world!