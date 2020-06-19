Daily Berlin Corona update: Friday, June 19

× Expand As of Wednesday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 7474.

There have been 7732 confirmed cases in Berlin to date.

So far, 6850 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected so far, 3792 are male, 3932 are female. Eight did not specify their gender.

142 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 45 are in intensive care.

The total number of casualties lies at 211, 15 of them were under 60 years of age. The average age of the deceased was 81.

Today’s R number* lies at 0.92, the number of weekly new infections per 100,000 Berliners is at 8.78, with 3.6 percent of ICU beds taken up by Covid-19 patients.

*The R number is the average number of people an individual with the virus infects. While a useful indicator of how fast Covid-19 is spreading, the number can be skewed by small local clusters of infections.

Continued surge in Covid-19 infections, Corona landlord accuses authorities of discrimination, further €60m for cultural organisations promised

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Berlin has continued to surge, with 130 new infections announced today. 128 new cases were recorded on Thursday, meaning this week has seen the largest increases since the previous record on April 15, when there were 134 new cases on one day. But with a reported R number of 0.92, the Corona traffic lights remain green.

The landlord of a Neukölln apartment block at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak has accused the authorities of discrimination. Benjamin Marx told RBB24 that health councillor Falko Liecke’s comments about the block’s residents – who are mainly Roma – were offensive. "When people say to me – the authorities or the health department – 'We are sending social workers to educate people' I find that discriminatory. Why don't they just say 'We are informing people'?,” Marx said. His house is one of seven blocks where residents have had to be quarantined after 85 people tested positive for coronavirus in the local area. Marx said his tenants were angered at their treatment by the media. "They were very annoyed about how they were portrayed, that they were named at all, and that their address was published," said Marx.

Berlin's Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer (Left) has promised a further €60m in financial support for Berlin’s cultural institutions. According to Lederer, the Senat is proposing extending the €30m emergency aid programme launched in May with two extra tranches of funding to shore up the sector. Speaking to RBB Inforadio on Friday morning, Lederer said recipients would include nightclubs, independent and youth theatres and private museums. The senator emphasised that he recognises clubs as valued cultural venues: "I am trying to do everything I can to make sure they survive, but of course I can't give any guarantees,” he said. Lederer also backed plans by the Left Party in the Bundestag to introduce a new law relieving cultural organisations from some of their rent. Clubs in particular have been struggling to meet their financial commitments without their usual income.

Students to protest for financial support, dramatic fall in road accidents and injuries

This Saturday 1500 students are taking to the streets to demand more financial help during the Corona crisis. More than one million students have lost their part-time jobs, largely in restaurants and bars which have come under enormous financial pressure since the pandemic hit. The demonstrators are demanding emergency aid totalling €1bn, which would be a significantly more substantial package than the €100m fund the government launched earlier this week. Starting from 2pm, the students are set to march from Hauptbahnhof to the government quarter.

The number of road traffic accidents in Berlin have fallen dramatically as a result of the Corona pandemic. According to official figures, this April there were just under 8000 accidents, compared to 12,300 accidents reported in April 2019. This represents a 35-percent drop. Serious injuries on the roads have fallen too, from 170 last April to 126 in the same month this year. From January to April, the number of traffic accidents fell by 15.8 percent from just under 47,000 to around 39,500, as did the number of casualties, which fell by 17 percent from 4901 to 4028.

Department store giant closes Berlin branches, Zitty magazine to cease publishing, vigil planned for LGBT+ activist Sarah Hegazi

Department store group Galeria-Karstadt-Kaufhof is to close six of its 11 branches in Berlin as it battles to survive unprecedented conditions in the retail sector. A planned store near Tegel has also been scrapped. The department store operator is closing more than one out of every three stores across Germany.

Berlin’s Zitty magazine is to cease publication with immediate effect. After 43 years of publication, the “what’s on” guide has now published its final edition. The move is a sign of the hugely challenging climate faced by publishers, according to Christian Walther from the Berlin Journalists Association. "The collapse of the cultural industry, the collapse of the advertising business and a lack of reader interest in a printed events calendar have deprived Zitty of its livelihood,” Walther said.

Vigils are being held this Saturday in remembrance of Sarah Hegazi, the 30-year-old LGBT+ rights activist who committed suicide last Sunday. Hergazi, who was living in exile in Canada, was arrested in 2017 by the Egyptian authorities for having raised a pride flag at a Cairo concert. She was subsequently jailed for 3 months. The gathering is to take place on Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz at 5pm in front of the Volksbühne, with another protest the same day at 3pm on Hermannplatz.

