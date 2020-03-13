Coronavirus latest in Berlin

× Expand Photo by Vektor Kunst from Pixabay. All the latest news about Coronavirus in Berlin.

Spike in cases

Two weeks since the first confirmed case of Coronavirus was detected in Berlin, and it's spreading at pace - with the number of people known to be infected jumping by 40 (over 33 percent) in just one day (March 12-13). As of today we have 158 cases in Berlin. The demographics of those infected were last updated yesterday when Corona victims totalled 118. They showed 61 men had contracted the virus, 56 women and in one case the gender of the patient was not announced. Five people with the virus are being treated in hospitals, the others are isolated in their homes.

City coming to a standstill

Today came the expected announcement that all schools and kitas will be closed starting Tuesday until the Easter holidays. Berlin's bars, clubs and Kneipen are set to follow suit from the middle of next week (16 of Berlin's cases trace back to Trompete nightclub). Events with more than 1000 participants have been completely prohibited, state theatres have been shut down with private ones now following the example. The city's cultural calendar is in disarray, with early cancellations including FIND Festival, Myfest and Carnival of Cultures. Major museums - including those on Museum Insel - are closed, as well as universities and libraries. Sports events like the Berlin Half Marathon are postponed. Berlin Cathedral has cancelled all events but will remain open for services and devotions under special hygiene measures. The Reichstag’s dome is also closed to visitors. However, the Zoo and Tiergarten remain open, at least for the time being.

Transport continuing

The BVG, Berlin's largest transport provider, is working on changes designed to protect those who are in direct contact with thousands of others every day, namely transport staff. From now on, bus passengers are required to enter vehicles through the back doors only and not be required to present their tickets, which can no longer be bought on the bus itself but through apps, in city stations or BVG customer centres. The BVG is also encouraging passengers to cough or sneeze in the crook of their arm through advertised messages.

Doctors' predictions are bleak

Berlin-Reinickendorf's medical officer Patrick Larscheid has called for further measures aimed at cutting off practically all social contact, while Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), has described this stage of the epidemic as "just the beginning".

Politicians regret not acting quicker

Berlin's Mayor Müller has stated it was probably a mistake to not restrict big events earlier. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) announced the situation was currently ‘highly dynamic’ and that the state was making efforts to provide further hospital equipment to deal with the virus.

Meanwhile, Germany-wide, there are currently 3117 Corona cases and eight people have died. Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could contract the virus in a frank address that also advised the cancellation of all events. She announced a package of measures to support businesses including unlimited loans to all German companies. The whole of Germany and particularly the airline industry are being forced to adapt to a travel ban from Europe to the United States which was announced by President Trump earlier this week.

Community pulling together

A grassroots initiative to supply Berliners in quarantine with groceries and take their dogs on walks is organising via Facebook. If you are desperate for help or want to support affected Berliners, check it out here.

Strange Coronavirus wisdom circulating

Popular 'wisdom' circulating on WhatsApp is that if you can hold you breath for 10 seconds without problems, you probably don't have an infection, and should drink a little water every 15 minutes to stay hydrated and healthy. Alternatively, you might like to stick with the scientifically approved precautionary measures as recommended by the Charité here.

Official advice for Berliners

If you have mild to moderate symptoms (from a cold to pneumonia) Berliners can attend a screening centre, but make sure to call beforehand! If symptoms are severe, call an ambulance or contact a hospital emergency room stating Coronavirus is the primary concern.

Berliners have been told to stay at home if they have had contact within the last 14 days with a person who tested positive for the virus. Residents in this situation should contact their borough's health office by telephone to be evaluated and told if a test is necessary.

Anyone who has been in a high-risk area within the last 14 days, or in contact with someone who has, and are exhibiting symptoms should also stay at home and contact their borough health office.

Corona hotline

The official Berlin Coronavirus hotline 030 9028 2828 provides information and advice for anyone worried they might have contracted the virus. Expect to hold the line for a while as the 4 to 5 experts answering the calls are faced with around 500 calls per day, according to a report by Berliner Zeitung.