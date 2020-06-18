Daily Berlin Corona update: Thursday, June 18

× Expand As of Wednesday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 7474.

There have been 7602 confirmed cases in Berlin to date.

So far, 6806 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected so far, 3732 are male, 3862 are female. Eight did not specify their gender.

151 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 45 are in intensive care.

The total number of casualties lies at 211, 15 of them were under 60 years of age. The average age of the deceased was 81.

Today’s R number* lies at 1.23, the number of weekly new infections per 100,000 Berliners is at 8.78, with 3.6 percent of ICU beds taken up by Covid-19 patients.

*The R number is the average number of people an individual with the virus infects. While a useful indicator of how fast Covid-19 is spreading, the number can be skewed by small local clusters of infections.

Decreased mask use on public transport, Corona app criticism

The BVG has reported that only two thirds of people wear their masks in the U-Bahn. On the platforms, compliance is as low as 50 percent. The news came as the Berlin Senat announced a debate regarding imposing more controls and fines for failing to wear masks is planned for next week. It’s not clear who would enforce any new measures, as the BVG has maintained that it doesn’t have the legal power to do so.

The long-awaited Corona-Warning app released on Tuesday has been criticised for only working on newer phones. Robert Habeck (Greens) says that this means it remains inaccessible to poorer and elderly people, the main at-risk groups, who are less likely to have the most up-to-date phones. Patrick Larscheid from the Berlin Health department agreed that the app won’t help marginalised groups fight Corona.

Education and Science Union calls for pact, quarantine rules updated

Berlin’s Education and Science Union (GEW) has called on the Education Senator to negotiate a “corona education pact.” Up to 20 percent of the employees in Berlin’s schools are part of the at-risk Corona group, the GEW claims. They are therefore advocating smaller class sizes, the creation of better digital infrastructure, the safeguarding of hygiene measures and hiring more specialist staff. They say returning class sizes to normal would be “irresponsible”.

Berlin has introduced new quarantine rules for people arriving from areas listed as high-risk. These are primarily in non-EU countries, although Sweden also falls into that category. People travelling from designated regions must quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in Berlin. The Federal Ministry of Health, the Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry of the Interior determine the high-risk areas, and the list is published by the Robert Koch Institute. You can find that list here.

Extinction Rebellion protests at CDU headquarters, Spandau gets milieu protection

Extinction Rebellion protested at the CDU headquarters this morning, using glue to stick themselves to the doors of the main entrance. Around 20 protestors took part in the demo, calling attention to the CDU’s record of blocking climate protection measures and their relationship with corporations and lobbyists in environmentally harmful industries. No arrests have been made, but they could follow. The CDU “tolerated” the protesters because staff could use another entrance.

Two new milieu protected areas, regulating the modernization and renovation of buildings, have been announced in Spandau in response to rising rents and increasing apartment development projects. Until recently, the Bezirk had been relatively immune to the rising rents faced by the rest of Berlin. But that’s changing, and the district council is concerned that many of the area’s large number low-income residents will be priced out. The new measures limit luxury renovations and flat conversions, which must now apply for approval from the council in order to prevent crowding out the existing renters.

