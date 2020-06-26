Daily Berlin Corona update: Thursday, June 25

× Expand As of Wednesday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 7474.

There have been 8095 confirmed cases in Berlin to date.

So far, 6920 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected so far, 3967 are male, 4118 are female. 10 did not specify their gender.

135 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 34 are in intensive care.

34 The total number of casualties lies at 212, 15 of them were under 60 years of age. The average age of the deceased was 81.

Today’s R number* lies at 0.76, the number of weekly new infections per 100,000 Berliners is at 13.63, with 2.7 percent of ICU beds taken up by Covid-19 patients.

*The R number is the average number of people an individual with the virus infects. While a useful indicator of how fast Covid-19 is spreading, the number can be skewed by small local clusters of infections.

×

Neukölln apartment quarantine to end, authorities debate moving quarantined Friedrichshain locals to hotels

Residents of the Neukölln block that was put under quarantine almost two weeks ago will be able to leave from Friday evening. The block was quarantined after an outbreak in which over 100 people were infected. Those living in households that have no remaining active infections will be allowed to leave their homes again. A total of 369 households were affected by the lockdown.

The residents of the newly quarantined apartment block in Friedrichshain have been advised against moving to hotels by the Berlin health administration. The city has rented 17 units of hotel accomodation specifically to house quarantined Berliners, but Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg health councillor Knut Mildner-Spindler (Left) is against the move, saying that “it doesn’t make sense” to remove those quarantined from their homes, where they can cook and do laundry for themselves. According to Mildner-Spindler , 171 of the building’s residents were voluntarily tested, and 45 tested positive.

Fresh criticism of IBB grant process, Berlin aces Abitur exams, confusion over mask fines

New research suggests the Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB) contributed to fraud trough the way it handled the so-called Corona aid grants. A report by ARD found that the IBB failed to perform adequate checks at the beginning of the process – at one point, IBB employees would only look at an application’s bank details. IBB director Jürgen Allerkamp said his team simply didn’t have enough staff to perform more thorough checks. At the moment, around 20 new fraud cases are reported every day.

Despite the coronavirus circumstances, Berlin’s Abitur average mark is the highest it’s been in nine years. 14,000 Berlin students completed their highs school diploma (Abitur) this month. The average grade achieved was 2.3, after nine years of the average being at 2.4. Additionally, 2.5 percent of students achieved the highest grade possible, 1.0, which is 0.4 percent more than last year. The overall pass-rate increased as well, going from 95.4 percent last year, to 96.7 percent this year.

Fines ranging from €50 to €500 can be given to those who do not wear masks on public transport, but it is yet to be clarified who will enforce the rules. In Berlin busses, U-Bahn and trams, the BVG seems to be in charge. However, the S-Bahn and Regionalbahn are part of the Bundespolizei’s responsibility. They have now announced that they do not have the capacity to charge violators of the mask regulation, but that they will refer them to the health department, who will then issue the fines.

Staycations to increase, more demos planned, Mauerpark extension opened

A Sparkasse survey has found that 53 percent of Berliner’s are not planning a summer holiday between June and September, due to coronavirus uncertainties. Last summer, this number was only 39 percent. 56 percent of people who still plan to go away will remain in Germany, a large increase from last year. The number of people looking to travel beyond Europe has fallen from 16 to 3 percent from 2019.

A number of demos are planned for this weekend, starting with the Stoppt den Rechten Terror (Stop the Right Terror) at 5pm on Friday at Hermannplatz. The protest comes after the Damascus bakery in Neukölln was recently daubed in SS symbols and a car was burned. On Saturday afternoon, a Black Lives Matter protest is planned for 12.30pm, starting from Großer Stern. 1,500 people have registered to attend, but many more are expected. The official CSD parade has been cancelled this year due to Corona, but there will be a smaller Berlin Pride 2020 demo, where the focus will be more political and less on partying. 1000 people have registered for the demo, which will begin at Nollendorfplatz at 12pm and march to Alexanderplatz.

A former industrial zone, long lying dormant on the border of Mauerpark, has been transformed and opened as an extension of the famous park. Renovation began in 2016 and has cost over €14 million. The new parkland, totalling 14 hectares, is intended as a quieter area, orientated around locals, and an antidote to the noise and crowds drawn to the Sunday markets. Items of historical intrigue, such as an entrance to a GDR escape tunnel, were unearthed during construction. An exhibition, highlighting the finds, is in the pipeline.

[We’re raising money to help get back to print. Visit our Startnext campaign here.]