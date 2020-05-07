Daily Berlin Corona update: Thursday, May 7

× Expand As of Thursday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 6203.

So far, 5364 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected, 3070 are male, 3125 are female. Eight did not specify their gender.

508 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 152 are in intensive care.

The total number of casualties lies at 163, 12 of them were under 60 years of age. The average age of the deceased was 81.

Next in line for reopening: outdoor swimming pools, family centres and kitas

As temperatures are rising again, the Senat has decided that open-air swimming pools will be allowed to open come May 25 - with special precautions which have not yet been clarified. The city-owned operator Berliner Bäder Betriebe is reportedly ecstatic. Whichever way things end up going, it will be a lot less crowded at the pool this season - which, in itself, is not terrible news.

Also on the Senat’s to-done list of the day is a new plan that says all kids can return to their kitas “by the summer” (quote Education Senator Sandra Scheeres, SPD). The idea is that most kids will only be in child care for up to four hours per day. The first to return, on May 14 (next Thursday) will be the pre-schoolers and their siblings. More years are supposed to be added every seven to 10 days. New additions will only be accepted if the parents qualify for emergency child care.

From Monday, youth clubs and family centres will be allowed to reopen and offer play groups, classes and workshops. The number of participants is capped at six and name lists must be kept. Family cafés, cooking classes and communal meals are still off-limits for the time being.

Schools: surprise opening date and two court decisions

By May 29, all students are supposed to be back in school part-time. Who has to come to class and when is up to the schools to decide and schedule and they are supposed to get in touch with students at least once a week. Back so far are final-year students, grades 9 to 11, as well as sixth form primary school pupils. Next, according to the Senat’s plan are years five, seven and one.

The news that first-graders are expected to go to school on Monday was released yesterday and schools only found out in the late evening hours. Several schools have voiced their, erm, surprise and pointed out that it will be difficult to make a proper plan for Monday, seeing as tomorrow is a bank holiday. The Senat says they had consulted with school representatives and Tempelhof-Schöneberg’s school counsellor said that there should have been no surprise, there had been talk for weeks of bringing back year one.

Meanwhile the city’s administrative court has decided that closing the schools, as well as reopening them now, is perfectly lawful. An eager fourth-grader had complained because she wanted to go back to school sooner (Swot.) while a concerned father with kids in years three, six and eight and had complained about schools reopening and having to send his children back at a certain official date. He reportedly called the reopening “unwarranted”.

Money: Federal cash for parents and academics, city loses taxes and new hospital waits

Recipients of Elterngeld (parental allowance), academics on temporary contracts and university students are to receive various forms of financial support, the federal government decided today. The income-dependent Elterngeld will be paid, regardless of income cuts. Unemployment benefits or Kurzarbeitergeld will not be deduced from the allowance. Researchers are to get extra months added to their contracts to finish their projects and students who receive BAföG-loans will be able to make as much money as they like in crisis-relevant side jobs (in care, social services or agriculture) and still get the full monthly payments.

Berlin’s tax revenues have shrunk drastically: In April, business tax payments were 90 percent less of what they were at the same time last year - that is €5 million instead of €73 million. Turnover tax was down 37 percent, Finance Senator Matthias Kollatz (SPD) has said. He added that Berlin is expecting this negative trend to continue over the coming months and that this will dramatically impact the city’s scope of action. Sounds like we’re back to “poor but sexy”...

The new Vivantes-operated Covid-19 hospital at Westend’s Messe is supposed to be inaugurated on Monday, but will remain on stand-by until all other hospitals reach their limits. The Senat’s health office said that staff was ready to spring into action should the need arise. The government has said a further wave of Corona infections is “sufficiently likely”.

Berlin snapshots: more ‘hygiene’ demos and Soforthilfe fraud

Two more ‘hygiene’ demonstrations (plus counter demos) against the anti-Corona restrictions are planned for this week: one on Friday, one on Saturday, both at Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz, neither approved by the city. Police have said they will be present to monitor the gatherings, which in previous weeks have exceeded the allowed number of participants (currently capped at 50). Here’s hoping reporters will be safe this time: Last week a ZDF team was attacked after filming on-site, at yesterday’s demonstration outside the Bundestag (different organiser, same cause) an ARD crew’s sound technician was assaulted.

Today five radical Berlin Salafists’ apartments and cars were raided by 100 police because authorities suspected Soforthilfe fraud. The Salafists are thought to have illegitimately received more than €90,000 in financial aid. The police say they have seized €61,460 and collected evidence. One of the suspects was reportedly friends with Breitscheidplatz terrorist Anis Amri.