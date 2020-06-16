Daily Berlin Corona update: Tuesday, June 16

× Expand As of Tuesday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 7401.

So far, 6725 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected so far, 3644 are male, 3754 are female. Three did not specify their gender.

141 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 42 are in intensive care.

The total number of casualties lies at 209, 15 of them were under 60 years of age. The average age of the deceased was 81.

Today’s R number* lies at 1.49, the number of weekly new infections per 100,000 Berliners is at 8.78, with 3.2 percent of ICU beds taken up by Covid-19 patients.

*The R number is the average number of people an individual with the virus infects. While a useful indicator of how fast Covid-19 is spreading, the number can be skewed by small local clusters of infections.

Corona app launched and Senat's plans to simplify Corona measures

The Corona tracing app has launched! If you're keen to opt in make sure to type in "Corona-Warn-App" in the Google Play Store or App Store. As the federal chancellery minister said, "it's a small step for the individual, but a big step in fighting the pandemic." The government promises the open-source software is safe and will help to safely identify chains of infection. A team of researchers, however, has shown that third parties might be able to generate movement profiles. Your call to pick the lesser evil!

Berlin Senators Andreas Geisel (SPD) and Dilek Kalayci (SPD) are keen: Geisel said he'd already downloaded it, Kalayci has urged everyone else to do the same. “It's the only way the app can unfold its potential in terms of health protection,” she said, then added that nobody should have to justify if they decided to pass on the free service.

Time to simplify? The Senat is working on new, slimmed-down Corona regulations: Confirmation is pending but, Interior Senator Andreas Geisel said that, from June 25, the plan is to only keep two measures from the once long and confusing catalogue: the 1.5m distance and mask-wearing on public transport and in shops. Now, the question remains whether there'll be fines for not covering one's mouth and nose (Geisel is in favour).

A Neukölln outbreak and Abitur ceremonies to be streamed

After an outbreak in an an entire city block in Neukölln, 57 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Several of them are children, resulting in 12 school-year groups in eight Neukölln schools being quarantined. The building in which the infections occurred houses several hundred people at close quarters. District mayor Martin Hikel (SPD) warned that the virus is now hitting the economically disadvantaged.

The Abitur ceremony, in which high school graduates are handed their certificates, is a special moment no doting parent would want to miss. This year, they'll have to watch from home as ceremonies are restricted to students only and will be streamed from school yards, student representative Miguel Góngora has said. Time to get the projector, popcorn and tissue box ready and make the best of it!

Traffic jams ahead, the BVG's PR team strike again and lucky cats

If you live or work anywhere on one of the two routes of tomorrow's coach demo, you might want to take your bike to work tomorrow: up to 100 buses are expected to join the protest demanding financial aid for small coach operating companies. Major traffic jams to be expected. On top of that, several hundred cyclists and 2000+ pedestrian protesters are expected at Großer Stern and Brandenburger Tor.

The BVG’s marketing team strikes again! On Twitter, Berlin’s beloved transit authority reminded guests who have urgent questions concerning face masks that they are still obliged to wear them. All questions asked by potential passengers are answered with a stern no: “I don’t want to wear a mask. Can I still ride the train?” “Nein”. “If I’m alone in the tube, can I not wear a mask?” “Nein.” You've been served.

Among the very few winners of the Corona crisis are, you might not have guessed it, cats! A Tagesspiegel reporter found out that fewer felines (38 percent) have been ditched at pet shelters as worried home office workers prefer to hold on to their furry companions – or get new ones: according to a spokesperson of Tierheim Berlin, some people even tried to rent pets until the end of lockdown, but “such requests were declined.”

[We’re raising money to help get back to print. Visit our Startnext campaign here.]