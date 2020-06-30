Daily Berlin Corona update: Tuesday, June 30

× Expand As of Wednesday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 7474.

There have been 8242 confirmed cases in Berlin to date.

So far, 7125 people have been declared recovered from Covid-19.

Of those infected so far, 4036 are male, 4201 are female. Ten did not specify their gender.

106 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus, 33 are in intensive care.

The total number of casualties lies at 214, 15 of them were under 60 years of age. The average age of the deceased was 81.

Today’s R number* lies at 0.62, the number of weekly new infections per 100,000 Berliners is at 8.32, with 2.5 percent of ICU beds taken up by Covid-19 patients.

*The R number is the average number of people an individual with the virus infects. While a useful indicator of how fast Covid-19 is spreading, the number can be skewed by small local clusters of infections.

Mayor Müller supports free Corona tests, average age of those infected drops

Mayor Michael Müller has voiced support for free Corona tests in Berlin, even when no symptoms are present. The statement came after after a period of ambiguity. In response to Bavaria announcing it would provide free Corona tests for every resident, Berlin’s health administration ruled out the same option for the capital, stating that they would instead take a more strategic approach to testing. Today, however, Müller announced a change of plan. “I think we will take this Bavarian route very soon,” he said in an interview with n-tv. It’s unclear who will fund the tests and when they might be available.

A greater proportion of younger people are testing positive for the coronavirus, Health Senator Dilek Kalayci announced. New figures put the average age of new infections at 40 years old, and that number has been consistently dropping. The overall average of infected people throughout the pandemic 49 years old. According to research by RBB24, cases of people between the ages of 0 and 14 have doubled between May 11 and June 22.

More trash in Berlin thanks to Corona, music council rallies against indoor singing ban

The amount of non-recyclable waste produced in Berlin increased over the Corona lockdown. This increase has been driven by the demand for takeaway meals, as dining-in was long outlawed and still faces restrictions. Empty food packaging is largely unrecyclable, so it’s been filling up black bins across the city. Overall household waste has remained steady, with around roughly 15,000 tonnes being thrown-out every week.

Coronavirus: cases in Berlin (age group)

The German music council has criticised the Berlin Senat’s decision to forbid singing together in enclosed spaces. Despite the recent relaxing of Corona restrictions, choirs are only permitted to rehearse outdoors. The council’s secretary general Christian Höppner emphasised that this is disproportionate. “Singing is elementary for the cultural nation of Germany,” he said. “While observing hygiene restrictions, is very possible in closed rooms”.

No new Corona cases in Brandenburg for two consecutive days, final day of Exberliner’s crowdfunding campaign

Brandenburg has reported no new Corona infections for two days in a row, the Federal Ministry of Health says. There are currently 120 active infections confirmed, with only two in intensive care. In total, 3451 infections have been confirmed since the pandemic began. Is now the time for a staycation in Brandenburg?

