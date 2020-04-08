Daily Berlin Corona update: Wednesday, April 8

× Expand As of Wednesday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 4212.

There are 4212 confirmed cases in Berlin, up 174 from yesterday.

Of those infected, 2121 are male, 2082 are female. Nine did not specify their gender.

546 people are currently in hospital as a result of the virus (41 more than yesterday). 126 are in intensive care.

Five more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of casualties to 37.

The average age of those deceased was 81 years, five were less than 60 years old.

To travel or not to travel?

Not many of us were really counting on going anywhere, but the Senat is planning to tighten the rules for travel post-quarantine. So far the official rule has been that anyone landing in TXL or SFX is supposed to quarantine themselves for two weeks (police at the airports is supposed to remind travellers, the fine for ignoring the rule is ip to €2500). Now the Senat wants to extend this to people coming to Berlin from abroad by train or car. We’ll see how that's implemented!

Meanwhile the police are doing their utmost to make sure the 1.5m distancing is observed citywide: Not only will 500 police patrol streets, parks and woodland (yes, woodland!) from Friday through Sunday, they will also be enforcing safety regulations on Berlin’s waterways. So no rowing practice, folks, it’s solo-kayaking only (unless you take those people you’re co-isolating with).

The forecast is promising another balmy weekend, but can you go do stuff in Brandenburg? Jein. The German automobile association ADAC says the BB-roads should be mostly clear but reminds everyone to do their bit and only go out if they really need to. The state of Brandenburg says Berliners may come to get some exercise (hiking, biking,... solo-kayaking?). Then again, you could (and probably should) take a leaf out of Health Senator Kalayci’s book: She says she is looking forward to spending the holidays on the phone to her mum. Fun!

Maskgate latest, potential delay and speedy bike lanes

Fox News has picked up on maskgate! Under the snappy headline “US debunks Berlin leaders’ allegations that it seized 200,000 face masks amid coronavirus pandemic”, they say that the US ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell, told them it was proof of he Senat’s “anti-Americanism”. They also point out that Senator and SPD politician Andreas Geisel (the one who spoke of “modern piracy”) “was a member of the East Germany communist party until 1989.” Ouch.

As a matter of fact, the mask shortage is still an issue. As BILD reports, a delivery to the Berlin fire brigade proved to be a disappointment: The 5000 FFP2 masks smelled funny and on a sticker underneath the packaging officers found that the expiry date was in 2012, rendering them useless. The fire brigade have said they cannot use the masks, so all hopes are on future supplies.

With or without masks, today the Feuerwehr had to put out a fire at the Humboldt Forum construction site. The Schloss foundation is promising the opening date will be kept, but the Tagesspiegel has heard of other problems that could cause delays: A construction manager told them a number of workers from Poland and the Czech Republic couldn’t come to work and deliveries of Italian marble are delayed due to, you guessed it, the Corona pandemic.

One thing being sped up by the viral situation is the setting up of so-called “pop-up bike paths”. Work has started for the one on Friedrichshain’s Petersburger Straße. The next paths will pop up on Lichtenberger Straße and Kreuzberg’s Gitschiner Straße. Traffic and Environment Senator Regine Günther tweeted pictures and said: “In times of #COVID19de it [the new bike lane] helps keeping distance. Planned permanent bike paths are being built already.”

Berlin snapshots

Angry high-schoolers: The Berlin student committee is fighting the Education Senators decision to allow Abitur exams to take place after the Easter holidays. Since a protest on the streets is not an option, they have called on students to swamp Senator Scheeres’ inbox with complaints. As representative Miguel Góngora explained today, they are campaigning for the exams to be dropped and marks awarded based on previous achievement. Let’s hope they won’t be sorry they didn’t study.

The Senat Chancellery’s chatbot “Bobbi” is now also answering questions relating to Corona safety restrictions and infection prevention. Or so they say. Bobbi speaks English but is a little clueless otherwise. When you ask about Corona testing, he will say “I found several suitable services for you” - and list things like “Animals - Health certificate for animals” or “Counselling and testing HIV”. To be fair, it also gives some Corona information, so you might as well try it out and let it Bobbi surprise you with some fun facts.

Been decluttering your place on those weekends in isolation? So have your fellow Berliners. But the BSR trash collection stations, like many other places, have cut down on their opening hours which, according to Tagesspiegel information currently means long queues and waiting times of up to 1.5 hours. Makes you rethink whether all that junk really doesn’t spark joy anymore.