Daily Berlin Corona update

Two more people in the German capital have sadly passed away. Last night it was announced a 42-year-old man with prior lung condition had died in Lichtenberg. One 82-year-old man has also passed away.

As of today 1645 infections are confirmed for Berlin, among them 898 men and 745 women. Treated in hospitals are 208 patients, 38 of them in intensive care units. The rest remain isolated at home.

Hospitals gear up

Berlin’s hospitals are preparing to treat more patients suffering severely from coronavirus. Intensive care physicians have drawn up a catalogue of measures to ensure care in case of an epidemic in Berlin. The main concept is to divide Berlins hospitals with ICU beds into three levels, each able to treat patients in an emergency scenario. Hospitals are also anticipating that around 30 percent of medical staff will be infected as has been the case in Spain and Italy.

Overall, the state of Berlin plans to spend an extra €28.6 million on hospitals according to a report by the Abgeordnetenhaus financial administration. Berlin’s intensive care capacities are expected to be doubled and 1100 ventilation devices are to be purchased as well as 80 Quantum ECMO devices that will enable patients to receive oxygenated blood. Another €50 million will go into the new Corona hospital on Westend’s Messe grounds.

Meanwhile, the Berlin doctors’ association reports that more than 100 practices are currently closed. In 63 percent of the cases the closures are due to quarantine measures while 31 practices cited a lack of protective equipment. Seven doctor’s offices remained shut due to a lack of child care.

New challenges, new measures

Berlin’s Vivantes clinics are running computer tomography (CT) tests to speed up the Corona diagnostics. Vivantes says that especially in cases of medium to severe lung damage, the CT images can be compared with Chinese findings and make it possible to treat patients for Corona early on. Vivantes recorded a first success of the method in their Neukölln clinic.

The Berlin FDP is demanding drive–through stations for testing corona infections, arguing that people would not have to leave their cars and thus minimize the risk of spreading the infection. South Korea had used this method and German Länder like North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg have copied it. Berlin is still relying on its currently eight designated Corona testing centres.

A smart and helpful business idea was discovered by Tagesspiegel today: They featured Marzahn’s Deutsche Spirituosenmanufaktur, a small producer of schnapps, who are now using their stock of 96 percent alcohol to make WHO-grade hand disinfectant.

Latest checks on safety rules

After some confusion about which shops and businesses are still open, the Senat has released a list they are updating as things change (which, in the course of the past week has proven frequent). At the moment and in German only it will tell you that you can still, for example, get ice cream to go, while opticians are to see customers on appointments to avoid crowded shops.

Mayor Müller has said on rbb that safety measures including the contact ban are likely to be extended until Easter and beyond and that there was federal consensus on the matter. He highlighted the importance to develop ways for people to continue doing their jobs under the circumstances and praised Berliners for acting responsibly during the crisis.

The police keep checking on just how responsive Berliners are to the distancing rules: Between 6pm last night and 6am today (Wednesday), 230 police checked on 25 locations and a number of outdoor gatherings. In total they reported 63 offences and 38 charges for violations of the Infection Protection Act (Infektionsschutzgesetz).

Berlin parliament, BVG and Abitur

Covid-19 has reached Berlin’s city parliament, the Abgeordnetenhaus. After yesterday’s news that one SPD and one AfD member had tested positive, the latter, Martin Trefzer, had to face criticism today: As it turns out, he joined a session yesterday while waiting for his test result. Colleagues are furious and potentially need to go into quarantine. A full parliamentary session is planned for Thursday.

A federal consensus has been reached regarding this year’s Abitur: as it stands, the exams are to take place Germany-wide. “Exactly what we wanted,” Education Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) said according to the Tagesspiegel. Whether Berlin will go for the original or re-sit dates is yet to be decided.

Mixed signals: The BVG say they have increased the frequency of U-Bahn services on all lines but the U4 to a train every five minutes, but then tweeted a contradicting message confirming 10-minute intervals. The passengers’ federation Igeb demands more trains especially on lines U5, U6 and U7.

Solidarity corner

An online survey conducted on the weekend by Berlin’s union of visual arts (Berufsverband bildender Künstler*innen) shows that 58 percent of local artists expect to lose at least three quarters of their income due to the corona crisis. Between 8000 to 10.000 are estimated to live in the city, 1623 took part in the survey. Solidarity is in order!

The Charité is going to treat five critically ill Corona patients from Italy, the Senat confirmed today. The hospital is in contact with the German embassy in Rome to organise the transfer. Mayor Müller had said on TV last night that he was in favour of treating people from Italy and that “Solidarity doesn’t end at the city border.”