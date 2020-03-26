Daily Berlin Corona update

× Expand As of Thursday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 1937.

Today’s official count of coronavirus infections in Berlin is 1937, 1049 of them men, 855 women and three further patients whose gender is not known. Hospitals are currently treating 235 cases, 46 of them in intensive care.

The death toll has risen to eight, which is three more than yesterday. One of the deceased was an 81-year-old man, Health Senator Kalayci told Berliner Zeitung this morning.

Luckily, there is some good news, too: The overall Berlin infection rate has slowed down, compared to last week (from over 30 to under 15 percent increase per day) and 384 people have successfully recovered from coronavirus. The Berlin death rate among the infected was 0.2 percent when the LAGeSo issued their weekly report (before the fifth casualty was confirmed).

No more lounging in parks

The police have urgently asked Berliners to not call the emergency number 110 with questions clarifying what they are and are not allowed to do and keep the line open for people asking for help in emergencies. The official list of shops and businesses that remain available can be found here, and we’ve rounded up what’s still allowed for individuals here.

Berlin Police chief Barbara Slowik has clarified that hanging out in parks is also off limits: while exercise and short breaks outside are permitted, lying down on blankets, sun tanning and sitting down for extended periods is not. The general rule, she said, is that Berliners are to spend their time at home and police would be checking on parks and enforcing the restrictions.

Another item on the list of no-longer-happening: 207 demonstrations that have been registered. In mid-March, the Senat initially prohibited demonstrations with more than 50 participants but later tightened those rules to include public and non-public gathering in closed rooms and open air. If an exception is possible, it must be assessed by the police. For now, the regulations are in force until April 19, but an extension that would include May 1 seems likely.

Police cracking down on ban-disobediance

On Twitter, the police declared that since March 14, they had checked on 1710 establishments and closed down 774 of them, and that 585 violations of the safety measures had been detected.

Last night, police found four friends being served in a Kreuzberg eatery. The windows were masked and the lights were switched off, but the officials proudly reported their breaking-up of the forbidden “candle lit dinner”. In total, 350 police were on the streets and reported 63 violations of safety measures.

Meanwhile, police chief Slowik has reported a decrease in petty crime since March 1, citing fewer thefts, shop break-ins as well as sexual violence compared to the same period as last year. At the same time, more burglaries of cellars and acts of domestic violence have been registered. Slowik stressed that despite this being a general inclination, the period of time (March 1-24) was too short to establish a trend.

Politicians' peeves

Speaking in front of city parliament today, Mayor Müller said his government was looking into potential production and recycling of protective wear in Berlin to combat the shortage found in hospitals and doctors’ offices. He underlined that the Corona crisis is about life and death, but that sooner or later “grandparents will again walk across Tempelhofer Feld with their grandchildren. We will once more live the spirit of Berlin.” Amen to that.

During the same Abgeordnetenhaus session, FDP fraction leader Sebastian Czaja called for faster help for companies in Berlin, the Morgenpost reports. There have already been agreed rescue packages for the consequences of the Corona crisis however Czaja voiced fears of the local economy becoming “the next ICU patient requiring ventilation” if cash flow isn't sped up. He prophesied economic recovery might take years.

According to the same report, Czaja’s CDU counterpart, Burkard Dregger, demanded the Senat stop purchasing “completely overpriced” real estate. Pitting the Corona crisis against the latest socialisation efforts, he called for all financial resources to go into Covid-19 testing and hospital supplies.

Corona testing news

The Bosch electrical company has announced their rapid test which could determine within 2.5 hours and with a 95 percent accuracy whether a person has contracted Covid-19. The test meets the requirements of the WHO and intends to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus worldwide. The test examines the patient for SARS-CoV-2 and nine other potential respiratory diseases, and then links to analysis portal Vivalytic, removing the time taken for the samples to be manually transported. It is expected to be available starting next month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s second coronavirus test has come back negative, however she will continue to self isolate until the beginning of next week at least, as she awaits another test. Not so lucky is Treptow-Köpenick’s mayor Oliver Igel (SPD): Due to a confirmed Corona case in his family he is now quarantined despite not showing any symptoms.

The number of Corona infections in Brandenburg has increased by 80 in the space of 24 hours, reaching 548 as of this morning. Fearing further spreading of the virus, the Brandenburg government is asking Berliners to forego day or weekend trips there. Tourists must not stay in Brandenburg overnight, fishing and hunting are still permitted if respecting a 1.5m distance between people.

Solidarity corner

Thirty-three independent cinemas are launching a joint crowdfunding campaign to survive Corona. Having to stay closed until at least April 19, the cinemas are fearing for their futures. In their press release the cinemas explain that, like many cultural institutions, they do not have any financial cushion to bridge the gap in revenues. The campaign will start tomorrow at this addres: https://www.startnext.com/fortsetzungfolgt.

“Keep the tickets!” event managers are urging Berliners. According to the Tagesspiegel, most of them are expecting concerts to be cancelled for the next four to five months, and ticket sales have already plummeted by 95 percent. Ticket cancellations, a KB-K manager pointed out, would spell the end for many small and medium sized agencies.