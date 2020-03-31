Daily Berlin Corona update

× Expand As of Tuesday night, the officially confirmed number of Corona infections in Berlin lies at 2777.

Tonight the Senat has reported 2777 confirmed Corona infections in Berlin (1457 men, 1311 women, in nine cases the gender is not known). Of those infected, 380 are treated in hospitals, 92 in intensive care. So far, 15 have died of the virus in Berlin. Three of the deceased were between 40 and 60 years old, two were between 60 and 80 and 11 deceased patients were more than 80 years old.

×

Senat debates lockdown extension and fines

Today the Senat discussed the draft for a list of penalties Berliners are to be subjected to if the official safety measures are not respected (see yesterday’s update for specifics). The decision, however was postponed until Thursday, when a redraft is expected. Vice-mayor Klaus Lederer said there was a general consensus. He also announced that the partial lockdown, running out on Sunday, would be extended during the Thursday session as well.

Another hot button topic of the day are protective masks (the Germans already have an acronym: MNS for Mund-Nasen-Schutz!). As of this morning, wearing a mask is compulsory in the city of Jena in Thuringia, and politicians from the AfD, FDP and SPD demanded the same measure for Berlin. Senator of Commerce Ramona Pop on the other hand said it was out of the question as long as even medical professionals were lacking masks. The WHO still doesn’t recommend wearing them as a protective measure for the general public.

Overall the police reports from Monday and last night don’t look too bad: 24 and 12 offences respectively. However, some bars, Kneipen and restaurants still don’t respect the rules: Last night, for exmple, police raided the Mokai shisha bar in Charlottenburg which, behind its shuttered facade, was still operating as normal (and also hiding 20kg of illegally untaxed tobacco).

New hospital fail and more testing

The new Corona hospital initially promised for early April is already making for disappointed headlines. Not only has the completion date been pushed to “April/May”, now it turns out the Messe area is not large enough to accommodate a hospital with 1000 beds! The Senat is also looking into using the Estrel hotel in Neukölln to increase capacities. The Chinese needed only 10 days to build a 1000 bed hospital. Just saying.

On a more positive note, testing capacity have increased from 2000 swabs per day two weeks ago to 8000 tests carried out in Berlin daily. In addition to the eight testing centres, Charité’s Virchow-Klinikum is now also offering online consultations to get a first assessment. Appointments can be booked online with many slots available for the coming two days.

IBB cash flow, Kurzarbeit and job losses in Babelsberg

It was meant to be a busy summer for Studio Babelsberg. Two Hollywood productions - The Matrix 4 and Uncharted - were to be shot on-site, with up to 800 people involved in the projects. The current crisis has put an end to these plans, with Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures both informing Studio Babelsberg to dismiss those contracted to work on the films. The legality of this decision is under review and it is unclear if production on the films will continue in Germany when things get back to 'normal'

In Berlin, 22,600 companies have put their employees on Kurzarbeit so far, i.e. reduced their hours and applied for partial state support. The numbers were made public today by the Federal Employment Office. The total number they gave for Germany is 470,000. The Berlin-Brandenburg agency head told DPA they were processing the files but facing a considerable backlog.

City-owned investment bank IBB has resumed the application process for freelancers and small businesses for immediate financial aid, after stopping it on Sunday following the first 150,000 requests. Culture Senator Lederer has told RBB the city was expecting up to 300,000 applications. While other German states are relying on the regular welfare system, Berlin is offering these aids especially to protect its cultural sector. As Lederer said, “if we don’t act now, the damage will be substantial.”

Berlin snapshots

Demonstrations are currently banned for obvious reasons, but one was given the green light nonetheless: Two artivists, accompanied by a couple of bronze figures took their protest to Alexanderplatz, keeping safe distance from each other. Their cause? The respect of social distancing rules and the immediate retraction of all restrictions as soon as the pandemic is over.

Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg building commissioner Florian Schmidt returns from his precautionary quarantine. As the Tagesspiegel reports, he assured the public his office would keep on fighting real estate speculation full force.

With athletes, coaches and personal trainers all currently at a loose end, YouTube is seeing a huge rise in home-fitness videos. Basketball club Alba Berlin have struck viral gold with their daily videos targeted at getting children to do exercise at home. Featuring the Alba players themselves, the videos are divided into different age groups. “It’s clear that children and young people at home want to move”, remarks Alba vice president Henning Harnisch. “There are elementary school kids everywhere who want to do playful exercises and teenagers who want to do yoga”. The videos have been watched more than 1.3 million times.

Solidarity corner

After Mayor Müller’s suggestion to produce protective wear in the city, vocational training schools have joined theatre workshops in sewing masks. Fashion students at Kreuzberg’s Modeschule Berlin will make 1000 masks to be delivered to hospitals. The Senat is paying them €2 per mask.

The Catholic Berlin Malteser organisation is offering free shopping service for the sick and elderly. Their hotline (030/348003300) is available Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm. Volunteers accept shopping lists and pick up groceries and medication.

Berlin’s public libraries are giving free access to all their online media. Their motto: “If you can’t come to the library, we’re bringing the library to you!” The free three-month passes can be booked on www.voebb.de. Last time we checked, they were low on e-books in English, but plenty of audio books were still available.