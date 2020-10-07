Deputy editor: Exberliner Magazine

Exberliner (published by Iomauna Media GbmH) is looking for a full-time deputy editor (staff position).

The job

The person holding this position is responsible for maintaining Exberliner's editorial standards and voice across all platforms, as well as overseeing the monthly print magazine production process under the direction of the editor-in-chief. Duties include:

- Copy editing and packaging print and online articles according to house style (line editing; rewriting or restructuring as needed; creating headlines, subheads and tags)

- Overseeing story progress and edits for junior members of editorial team; enforcing deadlines for section editors and columnists

- Heading up print magazine proofreading/fact checking and implementing final text changes with art editor/graphic designer

- Proofreading social media posts, biweekly email newsletter and sponsored content

- Filling in for web editor in case of absence

- Administrative duties and occasional writing as required

The ideal candidate

- Airtight command of English-language spelling, grammar and sentence structure – only native speakers (or those at a native-speaker level) will be considered

- At least two years journalism or editorial experience (print preferred)

- Ability to meet tight deadlines under pressure

- Fanatic attention to detail; excellent communication skills

- Familiarity with Exberliner's print and online editions and its editorial concept

Preference will be given to applicants who have:

- lived in Berlin for at least a year, and developed an overview of the city's political and cultural landscape beyond the “expat bubble”

- a journalism degree

- decent command of German (level B1 or higher)

- previous experience with flatplans, website content management and/or Adobe Indesign

- An aversion to PR-speak, blogspeak, and the phrase “poor, but sexy”

- The urge to remove the serial comma in the above sentence

The company

Exberliner magazine was founded by three journalists in 2002. The English-language city magazine has grown into a family of print and digital publications including Exberliner.com, Exberliner Newsletters, Exberliner City Guides and our social media channels. Exberliner stands for independent journalism and the free-thinking spirit of the city, with deep connections within the diverse international and cultural scenes of the German capital.

Interested? Please send your CV, cover letter and any samples of previous work to franzi@exberliner.com

We're looking forward to hearing from you!