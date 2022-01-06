Exberliner is looking for an Editorial Assistant to assist the final production of our upcoming "Short Escapes" travel guide. This is a full-time internship for three months beginning at the end of January. Please email your CV and cover letter to editor@exberliner.com.

The position:

Editorial Assistant internship (full-time)

Start date: end of January

Duration: 3 months

Description:

Exberliner is seeking an Editorial Assistant intern to support in the creation of our upcoming “Short Escapes” travel guide. The Editorial Assistant will work closely with the Travel Editor to conduct research, liaise with business owners, translate German travel content, travel to featured destinations and write articles for the guide.

Duties may include:

Contacting interview subjects and conducting interviews

Visiting featured destinations and taking photos

Writing articles for publication in the guide

Translation and “transcreation” from German to English

Research

Photo sourcing

Administrative tasks as needed

Requirements:

Excellent communication and organisational skills

Prior writing experience

Prior experience with German to English translation

Ability and willingness to travel for work

Ability to work independently

Excellent command of English (native speaker or C2 level)

Decent command of German (level B1 or higher)

Good to have:

Journalism and/or travel writing experience

Photography skills

An interest in travel in Brandenburg and beyond

Please email your CV and cover letter to editor@exberliner.com