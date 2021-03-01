EDITORIAL INTERNSHIP WITH EXBERLINER

Founded in 2002, Exberliner is Germany's largest English-language magazine. Based in and focused on Berlin, it covers culture, nightlife and politics with a monthly print edition, a website and editorial newsletters. Here are the conditions:
Part-time intern (3 months, unpaid)
As a part of Exberliner's editorial team, you'll assist in the production of content for both the magazine's print edition and its website.
Interns gain:
- a hefty portfolio of published work
- comprehensive training in all aspects of magazine journalism, from brainstorming and pitching
- to fact-checking and proofreading
- in-depth, insider knowledge of Berlin: people, places, history and hot-button issues
- the possibility of paid freelance work in the future
The ideal candidate:
- is available to come into the office five days (25-30 hours) per week
- has previous journalistic training or experience, good command of German or both
- is enthusiastic, dedicated and willing to accept constructive criticism
- is familiar with Exberliner's print and online editions and its editorial concept
Interested? Send your application to office@exberliner.com.