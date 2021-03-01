EDITORIAL INTERNSHIP WITH EXBERLINER

Founded in 2002, Exberliner is Germany's largest English-language magazine. Based in and focused on Berlin, it covers culture, nightlife and politics with a monthly print edition, a website and editorial newsletters. Here are the conditions:

Part-time intern (3 months, unpaid)

As a part of Exberliner's editorial team, you'll assist in the production of content for both the magazine's print edition and its website.

Interns gain:

a hefty portfolio of published work

comprehensive training in all aspects of magazine journalism, from brainstorming and pitching

to fact-checking and proofreading

in-depth, insider knowledge of Berlin: people, places, history and hot-button issues

the possibility of paid freelance work in the future

The ideal candidate:

is available to come into the office five days (25-30 hours) per week

has previous journalistic training or experience, good command of German or both

is enthusiastic, dedicated and willing to accept constructive criticism

is familiar with Exberliner's print and online editions and its editorial concept

Interested? Send your application to office@exberliner.com.