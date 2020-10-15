11mm Fussballfilmfestival

The world’s biggest football film festival returns to Babylon Kino. Expect a selection of great documentaries, starting with the German Men of Hope, following Afghanistan’s national team.
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin
