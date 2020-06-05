21st Poetry Festival

For the first time in its 21-year history, Berlin’s annual POETRY FESTIVAL is going ONLINE. 150 artists from all over the world have put together an impressive programme of audio and video recordings, performances and music, poetic education workshops and online poetry book market. Turning their living space within their own four walls into their stage for us, they have created an opportunity to celebrate poetry together as a virtual community in a VIRTUAL WOR(L)D.

Admission is FREE and donation-based. All live streams will be shown on the festival site and can then be accessed in the media library. Welcome to Planet P!