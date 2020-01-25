× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Arno Declair. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Arno Declair. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Arno Declair. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Arno Declair. Prev Next

"It’s myself I have never met," writes Sarah Kane in her final play: 4.48 Psychosis is a poetic composition that is as associative as it is dissociative. In his first work for the Deutsches Theater Berlin, director Ulrich Rasche takes this brutally honest text to delve into the border regions of the psyche and corporality.