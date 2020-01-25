4.48 Psychosis

Deutsches Theater Schumannstraße 13a, 10117 Berlin

Psychose.jpg

Photo by Arno Declair.

Psychose1.jpg

Photo by Arno Declair.

Psychose2.jpg

Photo by Arno Declair.

Psychose3.jpg

Photo by Arno Declair.

"It’s myself I have never met," writes Sarah Kane in her final play: 4.48 Psychosis is a poetic composition that is as associative as it is dissociative. In his first work for the Deutsches Theater Berlin, director Ulrich Rasche takes this brutally honest text to delve into the border regions of the psyche and corporality.

Info

Deutsches Theater Schumannstraße 13a, 10117 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
