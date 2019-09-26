9th Down Under Berlin – Australian & New Zealand Film Festival

Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

From September 26-29, 2019, Down Under Berlin returns to Moviemento Kino for its ninth edition featuring extraordinary Antipodean film talents. Under the motto “EmBrace Yourself” the festival shines a light on essential and captivating, yet often untold or marginalised stories. Program highlights include opening drama Stray by Dustin Feneley, closing night documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence by Richard Lowenstein and a wide range of feature and short films from all genre, including 2018’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner All These Creatures.

Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
