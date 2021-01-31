A Journey Through Black Europe

to

In this conversation hosted by Literaturhaus Berlin, author Johny Pitts will discuss his new book, Afropean: Notes from Black Europe, which tries to understand what a common “Afropean” identity might look like.

Online at literaturhaus-berlin.de.

